Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite famous queer celebrities were posting on Instagram, complete with witty commentary! Let’s roll!

I love this era for Meg so much and she looks SO GOOD it makes my teeth hurt a little??

Meg Stalter referring to her show as a “rally” is simply iconic behavior from one of the best to ever do it imo

This LEWK, she is so hot and cool, it is simply UNFAIR to me! But she deserves this!!!

HMMM I want to like this, but I think it’s wrong somewhere? The makeup and the bangs AND the big blazer I think we need to downsize one element a little? But what do I know!!!

Okay this actually did something to my brain cause why I am sitting here like “okay pantyhose are CHIC???” I have not worn a dress or skirt in almost ten years what is happening to me?

This is a great reminder that as quiet as it’s kept, that ice song in the beginning of Frozen goes harder than you think!

I suppose I never paid attention to the KIND of novel Lesbian Jesus was writing but a Regency romance! Had her pegged as a contemporary girlie, but just goes to show what happens when you assume!

This image is a problem for our community, this is too powerful.

Was I the only one watching the crowd sing along at the Grammys and GAGGED at how good they sounded….before remembering we were…at the Grammys?

Look, 2004 is back and god help me…I don’t hate it!

I have loved Usher for what feels like my whole life, tbh, like I remember the moment I understood the lyrics of “Nice to Slow,” learning what “freaky” meant in that context might have been how l learned about sex tbh???? Anyway, he’s so charming and such a good performer and I love Keke taking her moment back!!!

What, like this wasn’t gonna come up again? HELLO???

Loooove getting Niecy’s take on literally whatever is happening in the culture, this is no exception!

Janelle archived basically their whole page, new era incoming?

Hmmm Whitney Sun, Beyonce Rising and Gaga Moon for me, I think??