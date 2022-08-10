Pop Culture Fix: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Get Gay Vengeance in “Do Revenge”

I think I can best explain this week by telling you that Stacy and I haven’t had to run the dishwasher one single time because we’ve eaten exclusively out of pizza boxes and Thai takeout containers. Today: A vegetable! I swear an oath upon it! In the meantime, I made you a Pop Culture Fix!

+ Okay Carmen says this new Netflix film, Do Revenge, is about to become her entire personality, and maybe that’s true for you too. It’s Heathers meets Mean Girls meets But I’m a Cheerleader meets Strangers on a Train (Patricia Highsmith’s most famous non-Price of Salt novel). Here’s the official synopsis:

“Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams). Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.”

If I had to guess, I’d say there’s also a list of queer revenge films coming your way soon!

+ Queer For Fear’s Kimberly Peirce on why LGBTQ people respond so strongly to the horror genre.

+ Before it was cool or safe, Olivia Newton-John was a queer icon and ally.

+ All about Holy Wound a Malayalam film On lesbian love.

+ Sorry D&D, Thirsty Sword Lesbians is the best tabletop game now.

+ Netflix has cancelled it’s queer superhero show, Q-Force, which is good because it was terrible and if they’d kept that and slashed First Kill, I would have had a(n even bigger) fit.

+ Will House of Dragons give us the queer lead they denied us in Game of Thrones.

+ Why the new A League of Their Own embraces the AAGPBL’s untold queer culture.

+ Brandi Carlile to launch a new LGBTQ+ music show, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, on SiriusXM.

+ Chyler Leigh has joined the new Hallmark series, The Way Home.

+ Shelli says we’re all fired for not telling her there’s a new Wednesday Addams show. 😂

