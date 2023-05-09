Marcia Gay Harden Makes Olympic Mommi Move, Says ALL Her Kids Are Queer

I always want us to stay humble, so I try to avoid making sweeping statements about how Autostraddle has shaped the world over the past decade — but one thing I’m not shy about declaring is that, in 2017, Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya and Erin Sullivan manifested the rich Mommi culture we’re now experiencing here in 2023. A ‘Scrooge McDuck diving into his vault of gold’ level of Mommi richness, one might even say. We’re kind of at the place where we need to start holding some kind of Mommi Visibility Awards or Mommi Olympics or something like that, some kind of Double Dare-style Mommi game show involving form-flattering cardigans and orange wine. If such a thing did exist, Marcia Gay Harden would always be a contender, especially after this week when she proudly declared that literally all her children are queer.

It happened during the During Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon. The event raised half a million dollars for LGBTQ+ charities, for starters. And during the broadcast, Marcia told co-host Adam Shankman: “What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong. What drives me is — my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

On Instagram, she went in to say: “The only thing dangerous about drag is how hot these Queens are! Join the @dragisntdangerous fundraiser in support of LGTBQ+, which basically means in support of all of us! Our nation, our neighbors, our children, artists, our singers, our dancers, our better leaders, CEOs, writers, spiritual leaders, basically our humanity. Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay.”

HELL YEAH, MOTHER!

Sorry, I mean HECK YES, MOTHER!

Congratulations on your Gold Medal Mommi Moves, Marcia Gay Harden! Please enjoy this prize of one (1) ludicrously capacious tartan structured vintage check two-handle satchel! You can fit about a hundred (~100) pairs of enormous sunglasses in here! We’ll see you for the next round of competition outside the Burberry brick and mortar store in Stamford this fall, during apple cider season!