Queer as in F*ck You

Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Relationship with Rapper 070 Shake. Lily-Rose publicly launched their relationship by making out with 070 Shake on Instagram and writing “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH” over it.

I primarily know 070 Shake as Kehlani’s ex, but I did enjoy their last album. I could not tell you a single thing about Lily-Rose Depp other than I covered her at the 2021 Met Gala, so based on what I wrote back then… it’s possible she enjoys the color pink and hugs?? Basically what I am saying is that I know nothing about these two attractive 20somethings as a couple, but I do know that being gay in your 20s can be a lot of fun if you let it, especially for celebrities in that messy tabloid way. I sincerely wish them all the best. Because sure why not?

Speaking of which! This leads us to a genuinely funny piece by Emma Specter for Vogue — I Want What They Have: Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake. It includes great lines such as this: “Newsflash to all the other once-closeted queers out there who didn’t get to openly lust after the prom queen in high school: Approaching your relationship like a teenager is fun! It’s fun to hit the four-month mark and memorialize it on Instagram! It’s fun to refer to your partner as your ‘crush’! It’s fun to make out publicly like nobody is watching, even when the whole world is!” Correct.

Over 40% Of Italy’s LGBTQ Workers Say Careers Have Been Hit by Discrimination

Beijing LGBT Center Shuttered as Crackdown Grows in China

And now I present a series of links that, upon reading them in quick succession, all I could do is think WTF!?! What have we allowed to happen!!!

Wanna bet all of the above is also linked to this? Threats Against the LGBTQIA+ Community Intensifying, from the Department of Homeland Security.

I just learned about this new podcast Sounds Gay, which explores how queer people have impacted, and been impacted by in return, music culture. There’s an upcoming episode interrogating the (often, white) idea of “safe spaces” as it relates to New York’s lesbian battle rap scene and I cannot wait for it to dro[. You can listen to the trailer/subscribe — I don’t often personally recommend podcasts, so you know that I mean it!

Saw This, Thought of You

Sunday was Mother’s Day, but I wasn’t reminded of this link in time for the last week’s news roundup — even though giving to the Black Mamas Bail Out is something I do every year. And yes, if you give to the bail fund now, it’s true you wouldn’t have “bailed out a Black mom in time for Mother’s Day” but you still would be bailing out a Black mom who needs help navigating this country’s corrupt ass prison industrial complex, and that’s a gift that will mean something to her and her family 365 days a year. So please make an offering if you’re able.

This is exceptional and it’s your must read of the day: How The Media Made A Villain Out Of Jordan Neely

On Not Feeling “American Enough”: The Mental Impact of Cross-Cultural Adoption, it’s going to leave people with a lot of feelings, I suspect.

How Climate Change Has Shaped Life on Earth for Millennia

I don’t understand how more people aren’t worried about Chatbots and generative AI. When even the people who stand to make billions are saying “these robots could use some regulation”… I dunno, I just think we should listen? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says He Wants Regulation for ChatGPT

Can You Spot A Toxic Boss In The Recruitment Process?

Political Snacks

The Clarence Thomas Ethics Scandal for Dummies. “Let’s go back to middle-school civics class.” I found this very helpful!