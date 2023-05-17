Mini Crossword Just Learned the French Word for “Pony”

Excerpt Answer: Automobile 🚗💨
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Kelly is a queer crossword constructor and engineer based in Seattle. Outside of crosswords, she enjoys playing soccer, exploring the beautiful nature of the PNW, and listening to live music. You can check out her other puzzles on her Twitter.
Kelly has written 3 articles for us.
Fun!
“Support system” 🤣🤣🤣