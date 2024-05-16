If You Can Identify 50% Of These Recent LGBTQ+ TV Shows From One Image, You Must Have a Really Comfortable Couch

It’s that time again — match game trivia time! This month I challenge you to identify a plethora of shows with LGBTQ+ characters that have aired within the last five years — this includes shows that concluded their runs within the last five years even if they began at some earlier year. There are some great shows in here and also some mediocre shows in here but either way we get to play a game and that is always a win!

