The Le Wand XO Is Chic, Elegant, and Capable of Blasting Your Bits Into Bits

Over the last few years, sex toy companies have asked us to review their toys in exchange for, you know, their toys. Today we’re reviewing the Le Wand XO, a dual-stimulation vibrator available at Babeland.

The first vibrator I ever owned cost $20. I got it from my college’s on-campus sexual health counseling center. Previously, I’d only stopped by to get my quarterly allotment of free condoms before visiting my long distance boyfriend freshman year (we tried a glow-in-the-dark one that I will truly never forget). By junior year, I was feeling a little bolder. I was ready to get off without using just my hand, which is what I’d been doing for the entirety of my undergrad experience. I was ready for a vibrator.

It was dual-stimulation vibrator with a butterfly-shaped external vibe, and it was made of pink jelly elastomer. I remember being mortified that this was the only option available to me; it looked like a cheap, silly party favor — not something fitting for a newly-minted, masturbating adult. The first time I used it, I came harder than I ever had in my life, and I immediately regretted every dismissive thought I’d had about that thing, which I used for about three more years (honestly impressive, considering it ran on replaceable AAA batteries).

Recently, my orgasms have noticeably decreased in strength, and that’s been bumming me out! The cause remains unknown, so I’ve been curious about whether the shape of that first vibrator was more responsible for those first intense orgasms than I understood. It’s with this mindset that I tried out the Le Wand XO, a rechargeable, silicone, dual-stimulation vibrator.

I love that this toy feels like a sleek, adult upgrade of my first vibrator. The pink color has been replaced by a sleek black (although the toy is also available in two different pink shades), the squishy jelly updated to smooth silicone, and the butterfly shape pared down to a tasteful curved (but ribbed!) arm. It’s like the apartment you always dream you’ll have one day as a kid: modern, chic, elegant.

The toys patterns and strengths are great, too, especially now that I know the right words to describe and appreciate those sorts of things. There are 15 different vibrations and six different intensities, which impressed me, as I’m used to, like, four or five intensity variations on a toy. The vibrations are really rumbly and deep, and the toy is pretty quiet (a must when you live with roommates — I may be an adult now, but I’m not, like, rich).

The insertable arm is long and has a great curve to it, and the toy can be flipped around to stimulate areas other than just the G-spot and clitoris. The head of the insertable arm is also a pretty solid size. I don’t consider myself a size queen by any means, but my least favorite part of this toy is that the insertable arm is tapered and gets pretty thin near the base of the toy. If the toy were the exact same thickness from tip to base, I think it could have rocked my world, but once it was inside me, I definitely craved a fuller feeling. My pink toy from eons ago was definitely heftier than this one, and I remembered that fondly when I used the Le Wand XO.

Ultimately, the Le Wand XO won’t be my grown-up answer to the toy that introduced me to the wonderful world of masturbation. Maybe no toy can live up to that memory! But for a reliable if not astonishing dual-stimulation toy, the Le Wand XO is a decent option. So maybe it’s not the vibrator equivalent of a chic home for an adult with, like, a salary (or whatever “real” grown-ups have) — maybe it’s the vibrator equivalent of an apartment inhabited by a twenty-something on the cusp of their full maturity. Who among us hasn’t been there?