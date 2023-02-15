No Filter:Yes, Dylan Meyer’s Valentine’s Day Post for Kristen Stewart Is Very Sweet

Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I make fun witty comments about celesbian IG for your amusement and pleasure! Let’s get into it!

Baby slideshowwww I love a baby slideshow!

This? This is a LEWK, mon dieu!

Oh, were you interested in Quinn and King Princess Ralph Lauren fragrance spon con?

Well you are in luck cause the two of them are absolutely going off!

As we creep ever close to Yellowjackets S2, I ask you one thing… are your stingers up??

The thing about this look is… nearly all of it is back??

QUICK SOMEONE NAME THIS ROM COM!!!!!

As a person who attended a screening of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring with a live orchestra just last week… I approve!

TWO DAYS!!! Are you ready???

Yes this is a sweet post but also… are they morphing into one person??

This Kim Possible reference? Hell yes.

Amen Renee. Amen.

