No Filter: Keke Palmer’s Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower Is Very Charming

By

Feature image photo by MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images

Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I round up the best celesbian content I can find and place it here, all for your happiness!

If you live in LA it is your DUTY to go to this and report back directly to me! This much handsomeness on stage??? Dying just imagining it, tbh!

Okay, I guess nude is a fashion trend that is not leaving us anytime soon!

Seriously though, this is a very charming baby shower and I am excited for my girl Keke!

I am happy for Meg and also quite jealous! ENJOY YOUR LOVE OR WHATEVER!

Because I am a homosexual, I am in fact writing this while listening to Renee’s EP Everything to Everyone and I am happy to report it is quite good!

I go from loving to hating this dress and back again every time I look at it? I think…hate? But maybe….I like?

Sara said ENOUGH of the soft launch! They’re a cute couple, good for them!

Look this is not a fashion column but MORE nude! It’s not leaving! The color of the spring??

I wanna swim with a ding dang SHARK! This is cool as hell!

I was late to Loot, but I am thrilled to see S2 is underway!

My usual Chef Melissa related thirst aside, I want this sweater so bad I feel a physical pain??

Janelle on Drag Race! Personally I think they should be a regular judge, but I get that they are like busy or whatever. I GUESS.

