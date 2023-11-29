Pop Culture Fix: Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL To Make the Yuletide Gay With Billie Eilish

Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish Will Have a Very Gay Saturday Night Live Christmas On December 16th

Kate McKinnon is returning to Saturday Night Live to host its December 16th episode with musical guest Billie Eilish, which will be the second time Billie is the musical guest for a Christmas episode of SNL and therefore the second time the twosome will be appearing together in the same Christmas episode! But a lot has changed since the 2021 Christmas episode — now Billie has revealed that she is gay and tired and also both Kate and Billie were involved in the Barbie movie. This feels like an opportunity for some kind of Gay Christmas Barbie skit, just an idea!

The December 16th episode will be Kate McKinnon’s hosting debut after leaving the show in 2022 — during her time on the program she delighted the fuck out of us on a regular basis and also was nominated for ten Emmys and won two. She’s also had very memorable turns on holiday episodes of Saturday Night Live, including Do It On My Twin Bed, HomeGoods, The Christmas Candle and, of course, Back Home Ballers.

Feature image by Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

