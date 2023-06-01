June 2023: What’s Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Max, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV and More!

Well it’s Pride Month and you know what that means: people making television and cinema for the LGBTQ+ community! Honestly I had expected them to make more television and cinema for the LGBTQ+ community than they apparently intend to do this specific June, but that is fine and we will model through it. Okay, let’s get into what’s out there with lesbian, bisexual, queer and trans characters on your teevee sets.

Netflix’s Streams in Gay for June 2023

Valeria (Season 3) – June 2

This Spanish comedy-drama has a lesbian character, Nerea, who’s still looking for the right forever girl and employing a dating profile to help her get there.

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) – June 8

It’s senior year for Devi, Eleanor and our lesbian friend Fabiola. The trailer however is really just about Devi so it’s anybody’s guess what’ll happen with Fabiola in the final season of Never Have I Ever!

Human Resources (Season 2) – June 9

The second and final season shows the daily workplace lives of the various creatures of Big Mouth, including the pansexual Sonya Poinsettia (Pamela Adlon) and various recurring and guest characters. Our fave Keke Palmer plays Rochelle the Love Bug.

Glamorous (Season One) – June 22

Marco Mejia (non-binary actor Miss Benny) is a gender non-conforming queer man stuck in place until he is given an opportunity to work for makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Catrall) — a position that enables him to figure out what he wants and who he is as a queer person. Madolyn’s assistant, Venetia (Jade Payton) is there to initiate him into queer Brooklyn nightlife, and then there’s also Britt (Ayesha Harris), a fellow designer, who learns that her crush on her colleague is requited after they match on a dating app.

Also coming to Netflix in June:

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) – June 17

Hulu’s LGBTQ+ Content for July 2023

As part of Hulu’s “Pride Never Stops” campaign, Hulu will be livestreaming Pride Marches in Los Angeles (June 11) and Houston (June 24), as well as a “Pride Across America” ABC News Live event on June 25th.

Drag Me to Dinner (Season One) – March 31

This “glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously” sees beloved drag queens pair up to host fabulous dinner parties. Drag king Murray Hill hosts the show that also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Bianco Del Rio, Haneefah Wood and David Burtka. Beloved Jinx Monsoon and Ben DeLaCreme will battle Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine in the series premiere.

Jagged Mind (2023) – June 15

Billie (queer actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers) is plagued by blackouts and strange visions that eventually result in her reliazing she’s stuck in a series of time loops and that possibly her new girlfriend Alex (queer actor Shannon Woodward) is responsible for this bizarre circumstance.

Linoleum (2022) – June 30

Jim Gaffiganplays an aspiring astronaut and the host of a failing children’s science TV show in this film in which his relationships with his wife and his gay teenage daughter (Katelyn Nacon) start to strain as surreal events begin unfolding all around them.

Also coming to Hulu in June:

Queen Sugar (Season Seven) – June 1

Vida (Season 3) – June 1

Prime Video’s June 2023 LGBTQ+ Offerings

With Love (Season 2) – June 2

Trans actress Isis King plays trans nonbinary oncology resident Sol Perez in this dramedy from Gloria Calderón Kellett that follows “siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through.”

The Lake (Season 2) – June 9

This already very queer show gets even more queer this season when Billie (Madison Shamoun) returns to the lake for a one-week vacation only to be immediately smitten by a tree planter named Forrest (Jhaleil Swaby) and a “fierce climate activist” named Ivy.

Paramount+’s Gals, Gays and Theys for June 2023

iCarly: Season 3 Premiere – June 1

Carly, Spencer and Freddie will be navigating the next chapters in their twentysomething lives in this show I have never seen that does have a Black lesbian character named Harper.

Love Alllways: Season One Premiere – June 2

This pansexual Gen Z dating show gives pansexual bachelorette Lexi Paloma the chance to find her perfect human at the age of 20, narrowing down her pool of contestants of all genders until “some start falling for one another, causing a spiral of drama, betrayal, passion and jealousy.” Read more about Love Allways here.

Queens of the Universe: Season 2 Premiere – June 2

Drag queens from all around the world compete in this singing competition in pursuit of world domination! WORLD DOMINATION!!!!!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 Premiere – June 15

Queer actor Melissa Navia plays Lt. Ortegas, and told Variety that she is playing the androgynous original character as queer and furthremore, Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) is bisexual.

HBO Max’s Lesbian, Bisexual and Queer Characters for June 2023

The Idol: Season One Premiere – June 4

There was a shit-ton of behind-the-scenes messiness around this show eventually directed by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson that thus far has earned mostly negative reviews from its two-episode premiere at Cannes. Rolling Stone declared it “more toxic and way worse than you’ve heard,” so! It’s also chock-full of LGBTQ+ actors, like Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy and Hari Nef. Some fans are theorizing that BlackPink’s Jennie’s character, Anys, will be queer.

The Stroll (2023) – June 21

This documentary traces the history of the Meatpacking District in New York City, told from the point of view of transgender sex workers who lived and worked there. Kristin Lovell, who once worked it herself, brings her friends back together to recount “the violence, policing and gentrification that lead to a movement for transgender rights.”

And Just Like That….: Season 2 Premiere – June 22

Miranda and Che Diaz are really getting up to it in the trailer and promotional images for the second season of the Sex and the City reboot we had a lot of feelings about. Also we have Charlotte’s non-binary child Rock! Most importantly I simply hope we will learn why Che Diaz is wearing Kendall Roy’s jacket.

Apple TV+’s June 2023 LGBTQ+s

The Crowded Room: Season One – June 9

This psychological thriller is set in New York City in 1979 and stars Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland as a murderer. When the trailer for this dropped, Heather noted, “it definitely seems like he’s going to murder Sasha Lane and this woman she’s kissing in the trailer whose face looks like that emoji with the boba eyes and happy unshed tears.”