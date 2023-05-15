It’s Monday! I hope your coffee’s strong and your shoes are comfortable (the Lesbian’s Prayer). Here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the week!

+ On Thursday, Natalie shared the trailer for Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room with the following note: “Sasha Lane is playing queer again in the new show with Zendaya’s boyfriend” to which Nic accurately replied “Zendaya’s boyfriend is his government name.” The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller set in NYC in 1979, based on the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, and it definitely seems like he’s going to murder Sasha Lane and this woman she’s kissing in the trailer whose face looks like that emoji with the boba eyes and happy unshed tears. Like Hashtag You on Netflix but as Emmy bait? Anyway, I will not be watching but I’m sure you’ll be hearing more from one of our serial killer aficionados such as Valerie Anne or Riese!

+ Sepideh Moafi’s Wild Berries has been acquired for worldwide sales rights by Grandave Intl. ahead of Cannes.

+ Roberta Colindrez is a new film called Unidentified Objects.

+ Hulu’s Drag me to Dinner is right on time!

+ This is so great: A Link Between Genders: Trans Joy and the Legend of Zelda. Follow with Niko’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Held Up a Mirror to My Life as an Alcoholic Trans Woman.

+ Courtney Vandersloot hesitated to join the New York Liberty after her mom’s cancer diagnosis.

+ The final trailer for the final season of Never Have I Ever.

+ Why Netflix sucks at making hits that last.

+ Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are expected to return for a Freaky Friday sequel.

+ Okay what do you think of GQ’s list of: The 100 greatest video games of all time, ranked by experts.

+ ND Stevenson’s Nimona is finally coming to Netflix in June!

+ Station 19 star Danielle Savre stands with striking Hollywood writers.