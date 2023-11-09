Pop Culture Fix: At The Tender Age of 20, JoJo Siwa Has Already Learned The Perils of U-Hauling

JoJo Siwa Says She “Moved In” With Two Girlfriends, Is Gonna Keep Relationships Private From Now On

JoJo Siwa has a new podcast, JoJo Siwa Now, because it is important for every queer person to have a podcast. In her most recent episode with Tyler Cameron (her castmate on Fox reality TV program Special Forces), she discussed living with two of her Partners during her teenage years, which she described as “a lot.” The topic arose when Cameron told JoJo that she’s just 20 and should be out there dating a lot, to which JoJo assserted, “I’m a lesbian though!” explaining that lesbian relationships are more “over-emotional” and that lesbian couples move in together very quickly.

When asked how U-Hauling went for her, Siwa noted, “I love it when it’s in the honeymoon phase, but then all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m 17 and married,’ you know what I mean? It feels wrong, and it feels like she wasn’t living my life, and I wasn’t living my life. We were only trying to live together. You’re so young, and you have so much to do.”

It is fascinating to watch a young queer person make so many young queer person mistakes on such a giant stage.

She also spoke to Cameron, who apparently was on The Bachelor, about the perils of public relationships, affirming that going forward she wants to be more private. One of the cited reasons for this increased interest in private was because she felt she had been “used,” which was probably a reference to Avery Cyrus, and you know, I really wish she’d stop accusing Avery of using her because in my personal subjective opinion, she didn’t. Avery had real feelings and got her heart broken! Anyhow!

You know, in my day, if a 17-year-old was living with her girlfriend it was because her own parents had kicked her out of her own house for being gay, but now we are in a brand new era where it also happens if a 17-year-old is a massively wealthy YouTube star who lives in a bedroom made of candy.

On a related note:

When you saw only one set of footprints, it was then that JoJo Siwa carried you. pic.twitter.com/gtuDypouVp — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 8, 2023

Other Queer Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

+ Nike has submitted the 2023 season of the National Women’s Soccer League for the Golden Globes’ “Best Television Series, Drama” Paper reports:

The submission will likely come as a surprise to more seasoned TV critics and viewers alike, as the NWSL season being up for “Best Television Series, Drama” might certainly shake things up. Speak to fans of the NWSL, however, and you’d probably hear a different story. Only 11 years into its existence, the league has swiftly gained both popularity and international renown for its stable of established stars, like San Diego Wave’s Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma, or Gotham FC’s Midge Purce and Lynn Williams.

+ Jade McLeod says debuting Jagged Little Pill’s non-binary Jo was tough, but vital: “I felt like it was just me — like someone had taken me as a person and wrote a story about it, which had never happened to me before.”

+ Apple TV+’s “The Buccaneers” Ruins Edith Wharton and Fails History: “A trans girl lesbian in an Edith Wharton adaptation is like something out of my wildest dreams. Too bad this show is such a mediocre nightmare.”

+ Sue Bird is in the market for a shirt that will capture her divided loyalties: Sue Bird seeks split Megan Rapinoe-Ali Krieger jersey for NWSL final

+ The Mean Girls trailer is here:

+ Hulu’s “Black Cake” Delivers a Beautifully Complex Story of Family, Identity, and Secrets: “As Black women, isn’t that what we want to be afforded? A chance to be messy and vulnerable instead of tidy and unbreakable?”

+ When is a not queer film queer?– “At a time when we’re still fighting for more inclusive representation, it may be controversial to point out the ways in which great art flourishes when it’s disallowed. But, while we await more accomplished queer cinema, it’s interesting to consider how the best new work might owe a debt to the golden age of censorship, and the fun – and pain – of sneaking around.”

+ Tommy Dorfman Wears ‘Madonna-esque’ Party Dress, Shares What Outfits Make Her Feel ‘Powerful’

+ A Satirical treat from The Onion: Area Lesbian Unaware Friend Posting About Kristen Stewart For Her Benefit