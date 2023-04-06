Hey hi, y’all!

I haven’t gotten as much reading done as I’d like the last few weeks — my brain has not been braining as well as I’d like, so I’d love your recommendations in the comments for older/unappreciated books that you think might be my literary jumper cables. I know there are so many amazing backlist titles I’ve missed, and I bet y’all know em!

As far as upcoming “frontlist” titles, hoooooboy, do we have a lot of treats in store for us. This one’s gonna be a long one, and I apologize in advance to your wishlists, TBRs, preorder budgets, and library holds. (Not. 😉)

Okiedokie, let’s make like hockey and breakaway. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got: