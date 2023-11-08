Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I make pithy comments about queer celebrity IG! Ain’t that a gas! (Who says that??)

Let’s start with some “too late for last week” Halloween costumes! This is, I have to say, frankly inspired!!!

ALSO banging and props for going for the full bloody nose reference!

The speed in which they recreated this video is…really something to behold. This is the job of an influencer!

I ammmm not kidding, this made me weepy?? It’s so sweet!!

Won’t love do it! Look at these three; they look so cute!

Thanks to the final image in this carousel, I am now consumed with thoughts about Jenna Lyons watching Bottoms. Do you think she loved??

It is ON SIGHT for Pardi, but I am bumping this anthem for depressed hot girls until I die!

I think it is the old in me, but I find MAGAZINE covers thrilling in a way IG simply wishes she could deliver! Give me print or give me death!

Celebrating your heritage while looking so slay? Iconic!

I love the dramatic effect of Meg and Ali playing in their last games against one another, but I am not gonna hold you, I do not understand soccer and am currently unclear if this was, in fact, Meg’s last game?? But these pics are great! I love them!

Ali is going to the finals AND she continues to crush the post split PR! Fun fact: last thing Ashlyn posted was a photo with the kids….comments of….a week ago. In many ways, Ali won twice this week!