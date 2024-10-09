No Filter: Janelle Monáe Shares Favorite Horror Films

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about what the famous gays posted on Instragram, with witty commentary! Let’s RIDE!

Guess who will always have me in a chokehold? That’s right, the cast of Yellowjackets!

I just feel it is important to keep track of how often we find Allison Janney at the scene of gay hangs!

I hate to be an online brained monster but my first thought was indeed “serving body down BOOTS” which is…something I will need to reflect on later, for obvious reasons.

SOMEONE GET LAURIE BETTER SEATS NOW!!!

This is…humiliatingly relatable, actually!

Sure I have some questions like “why?” but at the end of the day, corn is the reason for everything, isn’t it?

The 90s R&B of this look, mon dieu!!!

Raise your hand if you are buying Wicked tickets today — hello my people!

This trailer absolutely whips, I am pro a return to classic monster Hollywood, but my god I will never put mine eyes on this as long as I live maybe??

Cynthia Nixon cat photoshoot, never a bad time for one of those!

Janelle is still rolling our their favorite picks for AMC’s Fear Fest!

For the most part, I do find the new RHONY cast a little too focused on image and not making drama, but I am always charmed by Jenna’s inability to take any of that seriously!

[redacted]

