It’s Our Biggest Sale of the Year! Up to 60% Off All Apparel!

By
A store banner with a hot pink background and black paper. On top of it is the text "It's Our Biggest Sale of the Year! Up to 60% Off All Apparel! December 25-31" Also in each corner of the image are cutouts of store items, starting from top-left clockwise: the Peaches Socks, GAY CHAOS socks, who's All Gay Here White Tee, and Gay Chaos White Long Sleeve. At the bottom is The Autostraddle Store logo in black and white.

The year is nearly over, but looking gay and cute never ends! We decided to do something different with our final sale of the year and mark down all apparel storewide, from December 25–31. Who says you can’t give gifts, to others and yourself, all year round? No discount codes needed! Check out our markdowns below and shop away!

The text "$10" in hot pink color, on top of a black paper and neon yellow background.
Model Janell is wearing the Dyke Drama Tee in size XS. She is 5'7" and her bra size is 34C. The tee is charcoal grey with the graphic "Dyke Drama" in a jagged red typeface with a white drop shadow.

Dyke Drama Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
Model Julissa is wearing the Basic Scissoring Black Tee in size XL. They are 5'5" and their bra size is 36C. The tee is black with a graphic of two scissors in a vertical alignment. Their blades are open and overlapping each other. The graphic is outlined in white.

Basic Scissoring Black Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
Model Chloe is wearing the Soft Butch Tee in size 2XL. She is 5'2" and her bra size is 38DD. The tee is grey a graphic type that says "Soft Butch" in navy blue retro sporty cursive.

Soft Butch Grey Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
Model Kaylah is wearing the You Do You Tee in size XL. She is 5'7" and her bra size is 38DD. The tee is black with a graphic of outlined geometric shapes that resemble the words "You Do You". Overlayed is the outline of a triangle. The graphic is a light teal color.

You Do You Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
Model Ella is wearing the Non-Binary Tee in size S. They are 5'4" and their bra size is 32A. The tee is black with a white graphic resembling a unit on the periodic table. The element abbreviation is "Nb", there are numbers "000" on the top right corner, and at the bottom it says "Non-Binary."

Non-Binary Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
Model Grey is wearing The Lazy Femmes Band Tee in size S. They are 5'4" and their bra size is 32D. The tee is white with a multi-color graphic of two hands encircling the words "The Lazy Femmes" in black loopy cursive. The hands have neon pink, yellow, and blue accessories like nails, rings, and bracelets.

The Lazy Femmes Band Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
Model Alex is wearing the Tomboy Femme Tee in size S. She is 5'6" and her bra size is 34C. The tee is light grey with the words "TOMBOY FEMME' printed in all-caps in dark grey blocky type.

Tomboy Femme Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
Model Jenny is wearing the Bette For President Tee in size XL. They are 5'9" and their bra size is 38DDD. They are also holding a power drill on one hand and a wrench in the other. The tee is white and has a blue and red graphic that resembles a political campaign sign. In the middle are the words "Bette Porter For President," referring to the character Bette Porter from the tv show "The L Word" on Showtime.

Bette For President Tee

$26 $10

Buy Now
The text "$15" in neon yellow color, on top of a black paper and hot pink background.
Model Justine is wearing the Grey Scissoring Tee in size 3XL. She is 5'5" and her bra size is 42DD. The tee is grey with a graphic of two scissors in a vertical alignment. Their blades are open and overlapping each other. The graphic is outlined in dark grey.

Basic Scissoring Grey Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Grey is wearing the Basic Scissoring Green Tee in size S. They are 5'4" and their bra size is 32D. The tee is bright sea green with a graphic of two scissors in a vertical alignment. Their blades are open and overlapping each other. The top scissor is outlined in white and the bottom scissor in black.

Basic Scissoring Green Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Jenny is wearing the Basic Scissoring Pink Tee in size S. They are 5'9" and their bra size is 38DDD. The tee is a dusty pink color with a graphic of two scissors in a vertical alignment. Their blades are open and overlapping each other. The top scissor is outlined in white and the bottom scissor in black.

Tomboy Femme Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Savannah is wearing the Lavender Menace Tee in size L. They are 5'4" and their bra size is 34C. The tee is a faded purple with a dark grey graphic that says "Lavender Menace" in a retro sporty cursive typeface.

Lavender Menace Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Marisa is wearing the Gal Pal Black Tee in size M. She is 5'3" and her bra size is 36C. The tee is black and has a graphic that says "gal pal" in retro 80s grafitti cursive typeface. The text is neon blue with a black outline and neon pink drop shadow. The text is underlined by a swipe of pink to resemble paint.

Gal Pal Black Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Chloe is wearing the Gal Pal Black Tee in size 2XL. She is 5'2" and her bra size is 38DD. The tee is light grey and has a graphic that says "gal pal" in retro 80s grafitti cursive typeface. The text is pastel blue with a pastel pink drop shadow. The text is underlined by a swipe of pink to resemble paint.

Gal Pal Grey Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Moof is wearing the They Tee in size XS. They are 5'3" and flat chested. The tee is grey with the words "THEY" printed in all-caps in modern dark grey type. The text is slightly curved inwards at the horizon line.

They Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Sai is wearing the Who All’s Gay Here Black Tee in size S. She is 5'9" and her bra size is 34B. The tee is black with white sans-serif text that says "Who All's Gay Here." The text is askew at a diagonal in two lines. The design is by Erin Sullivan.

Who All’s Gay Here Black Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Dafne is wearing the Who All’s Gay Here White Tee in size XL. She is 5'1" and her bra size is 44D. The tee is white with black sans-serif text that says "Who All's Gay Here." The text is askew at a diagonal in two lines. The design is by Erin Sullivan.

Who All’s Gay Here White Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Sarah is wearing the Still Bisexual Tee in size S. She is 5'6" and her bra size is 34DD. The tee is black with the words "STILL BISEXUAL AFTER ALL THESE YEARS" in all-caps and a white color. The text is in a modern bold and narrow typeface that spans the entire front torso of the tee.

Still Bisexual Tee

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Viv is wearing the Gay Chaos Tank in size M. They are 5'6" and flat-chested. The tank is black with a unisex cut. On the right pocket is a pink and yellow graphic of a broken tv. On the tv screen is the text "Gay Chaos" in all caps. The graphic illustration was made by Betty Turbo.

Gay Chaos Tank

$26 $15

Buy Now
Model Jenny is wearing the Fisting 101 socks. The socks are black with line drawings of hand positions for sex in white color. The illustration was designed by Ren Strapp. The socks are Cotton crew style. The one size will fit a woman's size 6 up to a men's size 11.

Fisting 101 Socks

$18 $15

Buy Now
The GAY CHAOS Socks are a new color of our original black-and-white socks. These socks are pastel blue with pastel pink "GAY" on the back left cuff and "CHAOS" on the back right cuff. The style is ribbed cotton crew with compression and cushion. There is also pastel pink heel and toe color.

GAY CHAOS Socks – Blue

$18 $15

Buy Now
The GAY CHAOS Socks are white with black bands at the cuff. The socks have black text that say "GAY" on the back left cuff and "CHAOS" on the back right cuff. The style is ribbed cotton crew with compression and cushion. There is also black heel and toe color.

Gay Chaos Socks

$18 $15

Buy Now
The Peaches Sock on a pink background. The sock is white and has a repeating print of a pink peach graphic. The peach is pink with a little green leaf, and all thinly outlined in black with a line for shine. The style is white cotton crew with a sporty green heel and toe color.

Peaches Socks

$18 $15

Buy Now
The text "$18" in white color, on top of a black paper and blue background.
Model Sarah is wearing the Dykes Hat. The hat is a baseball cap style in black color with the text "Dykes" in white color to resemble a hand-drawn signature.

Dykes Hat

$22 $18

Buy Now
The All Stars Cap on a blue background. The Cap is retro red with an embroidered navy star. The star is outlined with white stitching. It's super cute and simple! This cap represents Max Chapman's baseball team, Red Wright's All Stars, one of the main teams in the 2022 tv show "A League Of Their Own."

All Stars Cap

$22 $18

Buy Now
A model is wearing the Who All's Gay Here Hat. The hat is a baseball cap style in white color with black sans-serif text that says "Who All's Gay Here." The text is askew at a diagonal in two lines. The design is by Erin Sullivan.

Who All’s Gay Here Hat

$22 $18

Buy Now
The text "$20" in hot pink color, on top of a black paper and purple background.
Model Jenny is 5'9" and a 38DDD, wearing size XL. The Rockford Peaches Tee is a retro print of the word "Peaches" in a baseball typeface. There is also an outline of a peach with lines on it to resemble a baseball being thrown up into the air. The print is on a soft cream color shirt that is unisex sizing and super soft. The Rockford Peaches is one of the main baseball teams in the 2022 tv show "A League Of Their Own." Wear this to all your gaymes and root for the team that plays for your team!

Rockford Peaches Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
Model Jenny is 5'9" and a 38DDD, wearing size XL. The Club Soda Tee is a blue shirt in jersey blend. It has the words "Club Soda" printed in retro cursive typeface in off-white color. Club Soda represents those who are in the sober club.

Club Soda Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
Model Shelli is wearing the Lesberado Tee in size XL. She is 5'4" and her bra size is 38D. The tee is cream white with a multi-color graphic illustration of a hand-drawn desert landscape enclosed in the shape of a heart. At the bottom of the heart is a skull bone with antlers that align to the heart shape. The desert has cacti and a pink sky with sun and clouds. On top of the heart is a floating salmon-colored banner with the text "LESBERADO" on it in a darker salmon shade.

Lesberado Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
Model Ki is wearing the Caligula Inn Tee in size 2XL. They are 5'3" and their bra size is 32D. The tee is in a cream color with a black and white hand-drawn illustration of a parrot perched on a branch. This bird is a reference to Caligula, which is the pet parrot owned by Misty, one of the characters of the tv show Yellowjackets. Above the graphic is a text that says "The Caligula Inn" in retro red color and typeface.

Caligula Inn Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
Model Grey is wearing the Fisting 101 Black Tee in size S. They are 5'4" and their bra size is 32D. The tee is black with line drawings of hand positions for sex in white color. The illustration was designed by Ren Strapp.

Fisting 101 Black Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
Model Jenny is wearing the Team Dykes Black Tee in size XL. They are 5'9" and their bra size is 38DDD. The tee is black with the text "Dykes" in white color to resemble a hand-drawn signature.

Team Dykes Black Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
Model Grey is wearing the Who All's Gay Here Tie-Dye Tee in size S. They are 5'4" and their bra size is 32D. The tee is black and grey in a tie-dyed pattern. There is white sans-serif text that says "Who All's Gay Here." The text is askew at a diagonal in two lines. The design is by Erin Sullivan.

Who All’s Gay Here Tie-Dye Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
Model Nitro is wearing the Let’s Go Lesbians Tee in size L. She is 5'11" and her bra size is 34D. The shirt is sky blue with a white graphic of a stick figure posed as if on the run. Below the figure is the text "Let's Go Lesbians" in all caps and italics.

Let’s Go Lesbians Tee

$26 $20

Buy Now
The text "$25" in white color, on top of a black paper and neon yellow background.
Model Jenny is 5'9" and a 38DDD, wearing size XL. The Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee is white and features a multicolor graphic on the top left in pocket size. The graphic is designed by Betty Turbo.

Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee – White

$36 $25

Buy Now
The text "$40" in white color, on top of a black paper and hot pink background.
Model Grey is wearing the Queer As Fuck Vintage Hoodie in size S. They are 5'4" and their bra size is 32D. The hoodie is mustard yellow with a four-band rainbow of retro 70s colors. Across the bottom of the rainbow is the text "Queer As Fuck" in a groovy funk typeface.

Queer As Fuck Vintage Hoodie

$48 $40

Buy Now
Model Jordan is wearing the Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt in size S. She is 5'3" and her bra size is 34B. The sweatshirt is grey with a graphic of two scissors in a vertical alignment. Their blades are open and overlapping each other. The top scissor is white and the bottom is black.

Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt

$48 $40

Buy Now
The text "The Autostraddle Store" above 3 models wearing t-shirts from the merch store.
Shop the Autostraddle Store

As always, every purchase you make in the Autostraddle Store is a chance to support this website! Your money goes directly into the pockets of our staff. So buy yourself something cute and feel good knowing you’re also supporting the people making this website happen.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

viv

Viv is the Art Director of Autostraddle.

viv has written 6 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!