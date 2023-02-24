It’s 9pm my time and I am just now publishing this link round up. So ummmm, yeah. That’s how my day went.

Queer as in F*ck You

Indigo Girls Tiny Desk Concert!! DID YOU HEAR ME!?!? INDIGO GIRLS TINY DESK CONCERT!!! I have to be honest here, I am not usually the biggest* fan of the specific kind of music that I usually casually refer to as “lesbian folk lite ballad rock with a guitar” (is this actually rock music? no? but do you know exactly what I mean? yes) — there are two exceptions: One is obviously Brandi Carlile, and the second is the Indigo Girls, who I have loved since before I was gay.

There is quite nothing like listening to Emily Saliers and Amy Ray while you’re drinking a glass of lemonade and writing in your journal during the summer with sunburnt shoulders and scrapped knees (as 16-year-old me can attest), but the adult version of that experience, listening along while you wash dishes tonight, or an end of day glass of wine curled on your couch, or maybe with your morning coffee and a scone tomorrow morning? Yeah, that’s pretty damn good, too.

I’ll let NPR take it from here:

“In politically purposeful T-shirts — Emily Saliers wore one reading PROTECT TRANS KIDS, while Amy Ray’s was from the environmental justice-oriented Water is Life Festival — the two shared space as only they can, trading off songs each had written while becoming one through their trademark harmonies.”

Turns Out Shel Silverstein Made the Perfect Cartoon for Queer Jews

When You Were Here: A Series Centering the Humanity of Trans Lives Stolen by Violence. “When You Were Here is a series commemorating trans people whose lives were taken. Rather than centering their murders, our stories incorporate memories from people who loved them to illuminate the times when they were alive—when they were here.”

I’m In A Polyamorous Throuple — Here’s How We Divide Our Finances

12 Global Queer Art Shows Worth Traveling for in 2023

Saw This, Thought of You

Did you hear about the new 90s themed American Girl dolls? Because honestly, they look extremely gay in the exact same way of this list we made of 90s sitcom leads ranked by their lesbian energy a few years ago. (A birdie has told me we have a post about this coming soon, so get ready!)

hahaaa probably related, The Puzzling Gap Between How Old You Are and How Old You Think You Are

Asteroids Are The Spice Your Horoscope Needs. Does this make sense to me? No? But does anything related to astrology make sense to me?

Political Snacks

(Usually, I’d put these under “Queer as in Fuck You” but damn I didn’t want to sour the Indigo Girls Vibes, you know??)

Colorado Springs Club Shooter Ran Neo-Nazi Site. I am not surprised. (Related, and equally not surprising: U.S. Mass Killings Linked to Extremism Spiked Over Last Decade)

Also, Suspect in Attack on LGBTQ Club Will Stand Trial on Murder and Hate Crime Charges