The first time I got COVID, sometime in May of 2020, it was practically inevitable. The virus had taken the world by a storm that winter and spring. How it spread was still emerging science, leading to unprecedented global shutdowns in an attempt to curtail the devastating quantity of fatalities.
Two and a half years later, on October 2, 2022, I got COVID again, and a few days later I had a positive rapid test to prove it. Unlike my experience in 2020, I know exactly how I got it and from whom. And this time, it was completely avoidable, even as the U.S. and countless other countries around the world threw caution to the wind and eliminated pretty much all COVID safety measures in the name of preserving global and national economies.
From a political and public health standpoint, things were certainly going in the wrong direction, I felt. At the end of the day, that’s also not how I got COVID: it wasn’t at work, it wasn’t on the train, it wasn’t at the store or the museum or the theater.
I got COVID visiting a friend at their apartment because they were in denial about their own mild symptoms after attending a big concert, misread their rapid test results, and did not tell me about any of this uncertainty until I was already inside their apartment, after having traveled over an hour to get there.
Most of the media explainers about how to mitigate COVID risk would say this was probably ok. I was 33 at the time, healthy, not immunocompromised, and fully vaccinated with one booster. By all accounts, it should’ve been a mild case that set me back a week or two, at most, before I was up and kicking again.
The first time I got COVID, I had extreme fatigue and a low-grade fever that lasted through July. I basically worked half weeks for two months, and on the days I did work I was extremely sluggish and my head felt like it was on fire. Some nights, I’d hear phantom Bollywood music and wonder who in my building could possibly be blasting that specific genre at 2 am. And then, after plenty of rest, one day, it just all stopped, and I was able to resume my life. I ended that summer going on long walks in my neighborhood or down to Liberty State Park nearly every day.
The second time I assumed that since I was fully vaccinated, I wouldn’t get the mystery not-quite-long COVID symptoms again. But of course, nothing is guaranteed.
You can be in your early thirties, healthy, not immunocompromised, fully vaccinated and boosted, get COVID and four months later, still struggle to get out of bed some weeks, even after sleeping ten hours a night. Still find basic interactions to be so mentally exhausting your head rings for hours afterwards. Still fall asleep or wake up hearing phantom music and wonder if it’s your neighbor’s record player through the wall or your confused brain forming patterns out of the ambient sounds or both. Still struggle with memory and cognition so often that you seriously start to wonder how much this has heightened your risk for dementia or Alzheimer’s or related diseases in the future, despite having no family history of any of them. Still have symptoms so poorly understood that even after seeing three different doctors and two different specialists the best medical advice you can get is, “Well, it sounds like you get better with rest. So just keep resting,” or, alternatively, to take medications off-label that might fuck up your sleep even more. Still be so worn out and tired that you seriously debate quitting the job you really wanted and finally got after years of trying, and the only thing really keeping you from letting it go is the fact that you wouldn’t have the health insurance you need for the surgery you were supposed to have in December but had to postpone indefinitely.
There are large, systemic failures at the global level that have led to the devastation we continue to bear witness to more than three years after the coronavirus SARS-CoV2 was identified as spreading rapidly among humans. Frustrating — and, frankly, soul-crushing — as that reality is, there’s not a whole lot we can do about it, other than find our hope and joy in the small places we can.
But what we can do, is be a little more thoughtful about how we interact with others during these enduringly uncertain times. I’m not here to tell you that you can’t see other people or to wear masks endlessly. As angry as I can still be with the friend who gave me COVID when my symptoms are at their worst, I also recognize the faults of my own decision-making in that moment, largely clouded by the fact that I live by myself and was desperate for intimate, in-person connections nearly three years after we’ve all had to make our lives much, much smaller.
The Basics: Vaccinate, Test, Mask
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID is to get vaccinated, plain and simple, and to be on top of your booster shots. Now, not everyone can get vaccinated for a number of legitimate reasons ranging from access to ongoing medical issues. This is all the more reason for the rest of us to keep our own vaccinations up to date because, more than protecting ourselves, this is about protecting others.
The same applies to testing and masking. And look, I know that tests, especially, can be expensive, are not consistently covered by health insurance, and in the U.S. at least the days of publicly available tests, vaccines, and treatments are quickly coming to an end. But honestly, if you’re planning on going to a large event (especially if it is indoors) or traveling, then add the price of several days’ worth of masks, rapid tests, and potentially a PCR to your costs. I know that’s a shitty calculation to make and in a time of rampant inflation it might make life feel even more inaccessible, especially if you are already uninsured or under-insured.
But the alternative is that you’re in a space with a large number of people, contract COVID without realizing it (maybe you’re asymptomatic), don’t test before and afterwards, don’t mask, give it to someone else, and that person may experience a particularly bad case of it or get long COVID. In other words, by not testing before attending a crowded event or after potentially exposing yourself and by not masking, you’re literally paying the price in someone else’s health.
Test Effectively and Accurately Use the Results
There seems to be a certain amount of confusion and uncertainty around the rapid tests. After speaking with two close friends, both trained in epidemiology, here are few facts to keep in mind.
First, if your rapid test result is really faintly positive, that doesn’t mean you’re less symptomatic or that your result is a false positive. The testing kits state this quite clearly, that a faint positive test is a positive test, plain and simple. There is no debate there.
Second, it can take a few days to actually turn up a positive test. So if you know you’ve been exposed or you think it’s possible (because you were in a poorly ventilated indoor space, for instance), and especially if you’re starting to experience symptoms of fever or fatigue, keep testing with a rapid kit and possibly even seek out a PCR. If you’re really not sure whether you have COVID or not, talk to a healthcare provider before assuming that you don’t.
Third, for all intents and purposes, unless you are or have spoken with a trained health care provider, operate under the assumption that there is no such thing as a “false positive” test result. There are false negatives, yes, but a positive test is a positive test, and you need to act accordingly.
Plan to Cancel
At the height of the shutdowns, I was video chatting with a friend who made an incredibly astute observation, that to be able to plan for the future is a privilege, and the COVID-19 pandemic has taken that privilege away from all of us. Nearly three years after that conversation, I still think about it, and I think about who continues to see the world through that lens and who doesn’t.
The truth is, with COVID a firmly accepted part of our lives, my friend’s words are no less true now than they were in 2020. And especially as I’ve had to live with my own long COVID, I’ve had to grapple with that reality again and again, as I repeatedly made plans that I had to later cancel and then, eventually, just stopped making plans.
If we really want to protect ourselves and, more importantly, protect each other we need to make plans with the understanding that we may have to cancel them. We might lose a lot of money. We might have to harbor disappointment and sorrow and the pain of not being able to pursue something we had hoped for. We might have to miss life events or an opportunity to connect with someone who could change our life.
Because if you test before a flight or a trip or a concert or pretty much anything that exposes other people to you and your result is positive, you should cancel. If you were in an indoor space — especially if it was poorly ventilated and you were unmasked — and you start experiencing even mild symptoms, but your test result is still coming back negative, you should also plan to cancel. If you’ve been planning for something special for months and then there’s a COVID surge right when you’re about to see those plans through, you should also really seriously think about canceling or, at the very least, take even more precautions than you would otherwise.
You almost certainly won’t get your flight or your booking refunded. It will likely end up meaning missing a wedding or a funeral or a birth or some other milestone that means the world to you. But as I said earlier, to refuse to do so, to think about your financial or personal loss first, is to literally pay the price in someone else’s life and livelihood. And believe me, whatever it is you didn’t cancel, that other person will end up paying for it tenfold, probably without you ever even knowing it. A really cruel irony, isn’t it?
Quarantine and Mask
The most basic way to “stop the spread” is to not allow spread to happen in the first place. So if you know that you have COVID, isolate for the recommended number of days from the onset of your symptoms.
Again, when I think back to that rainy Sunday afternoon in October, after which my life would never be the same again, I remember thinking, It’ll probably be fine, and I really want to see this person, I really want to explore whatever possibility might be here between us. I’ve been so lonely and so isolated for so long, after all. It’s only in retrospect that I realized that my pursuit of short-term gratification (really, we’re talking about a few hours that afternoon) came at a long-term price. I can’t even tell you how many days since I’ve spent alone, lonely, and isolated.
I do want to acknowledge that many employers have eliminated paid (or unpaid…) sick time for quarantine and isolation, if they ever even offered it, and that most people don’t have the option to work remotely, like I do. And so in that situation, where you know you likely have or were exposed to COVID but you must go to work or risk losing your job — first of all, I’m really sorry, for all of us, that this is your reality. And second, be sure to wear a proper mask and increase ventilation in your workspace to the extent possible, even if this means opening a window in inclement weather.
Be Honest with Others
Over the last few months, I’ve tried to come to terms with the fact that my luck ran out, as far as getting COVID a second time goes. I know that there’s nothing constructive from playing the blame game, but in my long months of off and on brain fog and endless exhaustion since then, I can’t let go of the fact that my friend waited until I was inside their apartment to tell me about their positive test. And it’s on me for not thinking much of it at the time, for assuming that I was likely going to be ok even if I got COVID again.
But it’s also an unfair situation to be placed in, by a friend, to have to decide on the spot whether you’re going to stay or go after you’ve traveled over an hour to get to their place and they’ve spent over an hour cooking for you. And I know that my friend didn’t mean harm. Like the countless articles I’ve read on The Atlantic, NPR, and Vox — to name a few — my friend probably assumed that the risk was low for both of us, and in fairness that was my assumption as well.
The truth is, with COVID, you just can’t know. You really just can’t know what your risk will be. That’s not to undermine the science, but as of now there’s no science that can predict long COVID risk, and I really would not wish this on anyone.
So communicate and be honest with others. Don’t make assumptions about their health or their risk tolerance. If you’ve tested and you have a faint positive result or you’re experiencing mild symptoms or anything else, let the people you made plans with know beforehand so they can have the proper space to make their own decisions, weigh their own risks. And please, if a friend asks you to test before you get together or to mask through a gathering, take it with grace and do what they ask of you.
Bonus: Things Not to Say to the Person in Your Life Struggling with Long COVID
As a final closing, I want to leave you with some guidance for approaching people with long COVID. Ultimately, this boils down to the same advice for offering someone support through pretty much any difficult situation.
Meaningful compassion is always welcome, but please refrain from the following:
- “My cousin’s friend’s brother’s aunt has long COVID, and she found this vitamin supplement helpful.”
- “Have you tried keto?”
- “Hope you get better soon!” (As my sister put it, you would not tell a cancer patient, “Hope you get better soon,” or constantly ask how they are feeling. Long COVID may not be a terminal illness, exactly, but there is no definitive cure for it, either.)
- And for the love of what little joy exists in the world, please don’t tell them to “manifest good health.”
Instead, ask the person about what they need. Reach out just to let them know that you care and you’re thinking of them. Meet them where they are at in terms of how they can connect, whether that’s over the phone, video or in-person, masked or outdoors, in a place they feel up to going to or a place that they can easily access without too much exertion on their part. And show real understanding and kindness when, inevitably, they find they have to cancel because they’re having a bad day of their symptoms.
Practical Magic is a column that curates how-to articles for living your best queer life, edited by Meg Jones Wall.
Thank you, Himani! This is comprehensive and important! As I personally move forward into more of a harm reduction model instead of an all-or-nothing way of life (where I did nothing), these things are always on my mind! Being able to be upfront with one another about our masking, testing, and known exposure practices is particularly important. I don’t want to judge anyone, I just need the information that will inform my behaviors!
One thing I want to emphasize: Because people who test positive often just TL:DR the CDC isolation guidelines and assume it’s fine to be out and about after day 5, like the person I caught covid from outdoors on their day 6, it’s really important to remember that masking, distancing, and avoiding unnecessary interactions is still important in days 6-14 and/or until you have had two negative rapid tests at least 24 hours apart!
I’m sorry you’re dealing with the LC stuff, it’s absolute crap! I lol’d at your list of things not to say. Keto! My god.
Thank you so much for reading Darcy and also for breaking down the quarantine guidelines bc they are super confusing! But that key point about potentially still being contagious for 14 days (2 weeks!!) after you get COVID is so, so critical to remember!
thanks for this. I’m really struggling with covid and just really don’t see an end in sight. I’m someone who has taken covid tremendously seriously but still got it twice (the first at a job I needed which forced us to be in-person, the second at an outdoor event in 2021 before I understood how common outdoor transmission can be). last year my partner got covid, took paxlovid and rebounded, and ended up testing positive for 25 days. all of that time I had to share a house with them, bring them all of their meals, stress compulsively about air ventilation (while it was summer and 100+ degrees, trying to keep the windows open). it stole a month of my life — all while the person who gave it to my partner (bc they downplayed their fever/cold symptoms) felt totally fine after 3 days.
but despite that, it’s the intense like, shaming and disdain that I have the hardest time with. it’s lonely being in this world – both literally (avoiding gatherings that don’t meet my safety level) but also psychologically. I feel like most of the other people I know who practice my level of caution tend to be really intense in their criticism of people less cautious than them, or for people who got the virus. so I really appreciate that this article didn’t play into that.
the other part of that is that people who are serious about covid are also the ones who talk most at length (I’m thinking on twitter) about the intensity of the havoc it wreaks on your body. and it’s really hard be around that information as someone who’s had it. the more time I spend reading people talking about how covid ruins your body in all these incredibly serious ways, the more devastated I am- I go full health-spiral. on the one hand, the less I pay attention to how fucking terrible covid is for your health, the more likely I am to give a little on my cautiousness meter.
this is a long comment and it’s mostly me processing my feelings, but basically thank you for writing and posting this, for being so generous with your readers, and for giving such real, practical advice. honestly I think that’s the best thing – I’m amazed at people who don’t know that they’re probably still positive after 5 days, or who don’t know how to read a test, or that early rapids can be wrong! this is just darn helpful advice, and I appreciate it.
last thing — any practical advice for always being That Friend who asks people to test before hanging out? now that the government is ending the state of emergency, people don’t get the 8 free tests from insurance that they used to, and I feel really self-conscious about asking people to drop $10 every time we hang out, especially the early tests can even still be wrong! plus I just feel like a burden in the group chat, and then it’s super weird when someone just… doesn’t test and comes anyway. like, now game night has to start with a weird confrontation?
hi lila! i’m not himani, but i did want to say that the best deal i have found thus far on rapid tests is from walmart — you can get a 5-pack of iHealth tests online for $32.48 (buy two packs at once or add a $3 item onto your order to get the free shipping). That’s about $6.50 a test, which isn’t nothing — it’s so much more than what it should be, which is FREE — but at least it’s less than the $10-12/test I see so often! <3
oh this is awesome! I didn’t know about that deal, thank you!
@lilapeach, Thanks so much for reading and also for sharing your own experience and struggles both with COVID itself and with the discourse around it.
It’s really wild how insensitive people can be about oversharing the consequences of having COVID. In one of my rare days in the office a couple weeks ago (I was trying to show my face at a team event and see if I could handle showing up to work bc you know you have to play that game and whatnot), my coworker talked at length about how her father is a respiratory therapist and all that she’s learned from him about how COVID affects your health. This is literally as I was sitting there telling her how continuing to struggle with long COVID is so hard, I can’t make plans for my future (even basic ones, like what am I doing this summer…?), and that I worry about what all this means for my longterm physical and mental health. Needless to say, after that day and a few other things that happened, I was like “yea, I need to get an ADA accommodation and not be around these jokers for a while because I really cannot even…”
The shaming and disdain is really hard and also something I really struggle with. Honestly, there’s a certain amount of guilt I felt pitching and then writing this piece because prior to getting a long COVID that actually stuck around for nearly 5 months and counting (at this point), I would read some of the stuff online that was basically like “isolate forever to protect everyone” and really struggle with how to take that in. The loneliness is so real. So, so real. I think everyone can be more cautious, but I also think that shaming people who are genuinely trying is also really not helpful or productive.
To your other comment about asking people to test when tests cost money, I’ve been thinking about this a lot because as far as I’m concerned I literally cannot get COVID again. I don’t know what would be left of my brain after a third time, frankly. And the place I’ve personally landed is that I will ask people to test; if they tell me they can’t afford it, then I will offer to pay them back for the test; and if they still refuse to test and honestly share their test results with me then… I’m sorry we cannot be friends, or at the very least we cannot be friends who see each other in person. Frankly if someone is that unwilling to accommodate something that is literally a matter of life and livelihood for me at this point, I’m not really sure how I can be friends with that person moving forward. I have yet to actually enact this bc for the most part my brain cannot handle in-person gatherings at the moment, but at least right now this is what I’m telling myself.
For your group gathering that involves multiple friends, perhaps try bringing everyone together and express your concerns, allow others to air theirs and then state quite clearly that you cannot continue to participate in this activity if your friend continues to disrespect the rules you have all mutually agreed on. That might seem like an ultimatum (it is, in fact), but IDK, in the place I’m in right now (especially bc I’m having a particularly bad day of my own long COVID symptoms), it’s hard for me to feel forgiving of someone who refuses to be considerate at this most basic level. Sorry if that’s not helpful, what Darcy suggested about the lower cost tests might be the more practical and politic way to go ultimately.
also PS sorry for the super long reply…
Thank you so much for covering this, Himani. It’s heartening to see practical COVID safety advice up on our site. And I’m so sorry you’ve been dealing with long COVID symptoms.
One thing I want to add here in the comments: If you’re an event planner, PLEASE require masks at your in-person events (especially if you’re not providing a virtual means of participation)! It’s easy to do, it sets a positive example for other event-planners, and it clearly shows your isolated, high-risk participants that you care about their safety and equal access to in-person community-building. Saying that masks are “highly encouraged” might be a well-intentioned guideline, but ultimately, it’s an empty (and sometimes performative) promise. We all know that many people won’t mask unless it’s required. And based on Himani’s story and so many other stories I’ve heard, many people can’t be trusted to test themselves or stay home if they’ve been exposed to COVID or have symptoms.
I’m sending lots of love and solidarity to everyone who’s doing what you can to protect your own health and your community.
Seriously. I feel so deeply loved when I see the words “masks required.” It’s like the difference between a “safe space” run by a well meaning but oblivious straight person and a truly queer space.
Thanks so much for reading Ro and also for this incredibly important point! You’re absolutely right that if a space clearly articulated that masks are required, that would make so many people (myself included) feel so much safer!
So so appreciate this article and will be aharing it. I also highly recommend following The People’s CDC for vetted data and safety planning guidance that hasn’t capitulated to capitalism.
Thank you so much for sharing this! I did not know that it existed, and very glad to have the resource now.
Thanks so much for reading! I also didn’t know about The People’s CDC and will definitely be looking into them and sharing them in the future. I was on the fence about sharing links to CDC bc with the WH announcement that come May the US will “no longer be in the COVID-19 pandemic” (or whatever the legalese) it made me question further how reliable the CDC guidelines would actually be and if the CDC would even be funded to continue to track cases, provide meaningful guidance, etc etc. So this is a great resource, thanks again!
Thank you so much for this reminder. It’s hard to be one of only three people in wearing a mask at the grocery store, or the outdoor farmer’s market. My wife and I are also experiencing pressure from family to just stop being so careful so we can help our aging parents more. But staying physically distanced is part of how we’re trying to help them.
I’m really grateful for the information and personal experience you shared and I feel supported by your article as well as by the other comments. Thank you all.
Thanks so much for reading Deb! I’m glad you found the piece and this space here supportive — it’s so hard these days to know what the “right” thing is when we’re getting conflicting information from reputable outlets, people are doing whatever they want, and all the while we’re struggling with our own dreams, desires, connections, bonds that have had to be put on hold. Wishing you all the best, -h
I really appreciate AS having covid related coverage like this. Thank you, Himani, for sharing your stories surrounding the pandemic. I am so sorry you have had to deal with the long covid situation.
It is really tough when the world at large has just decided people’s health is disposable. I’ve given up on begging some vulnerable family members to take precautions. I have so, so much appreciation for my loved ones, who, even if they take more risks than me, respect that I am still cautious. Less appreciation for the coworkers that show up on Monday saying “oh yeah I tested positive over the weekend but feel better now” 🙃 I’ve tried to let go of the resentment and just enforce my own boundaries, which mostly works. I just wish people would respect them more, the negative comments I have gotten about still masking in public are truly wild sometimes! But I really appreciate this article, the best thing we can do is figure out how to care about each other ❤️ Thank you for the continued pandemic coverage, it makes me feel less alone and less crazy for still being careful.
Wow I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this Himani!! Thank you for sharing your own story as well as your guidance.
Knowing how exactly to conduct myself and proceed with life is so challenging. And weighing everything as a parent has felt doubly hard.