It has been raining quite literally all day — FLORIDA. I hope you’re having a good Thursday! The weekend is almost here!

Queer as in F*ck You

LGBTQ+ Students on What They’ve Learned — and What They Can Teach Schools — About Supporting Queer Kids. Yes, more features like this! Reporting on the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that directly impacts queer and trans youth should include actually hearing from the folks affected. I love to read these interview features that center queer youth and what they have to say about solutions and resistance to what’s happening around the country. This one features students from a range of regions: Texas, California, Michigan, and Alabama. One of the students from Texas who is still in high school spoke toward some of the nuances of living in a place where your rights are under attack:

“Texas is where I’ve grown up. I was born here,” they said. “There are really good parts of it, and it’s my home. I want to fight to be able to stay here, but at the same time, given [Gov.] Greg Abbott, the political climate, the bad bills, just everything, I’m pretty sure I’m going to go somewhere else.”

The Brian Jordan Alvarez Extended Universe. As a long-time fan of his brilliant and underrated webseries The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, I love to see Brian Jordan Alvarez winning in the wake of “Sitting.”

How Queer Is “Frankenstein”? Between this and the Alexander Chee Dracula piece I linked in the last Also.Also.Also, horror lit gays, we’re eating.

Inside the Queer Punk Revolution. “A massive post-pandemic wave of queer bands is making New York the underground scene to watch again” writes Gabe Friedman for Brooklyn Magazine.

Images Exploring the Ideal of Queer Domesticity.

Lesbian Bar Watch 2k23: Nobody’s Darling Expands, Proves That Lesbian Bars Have Staying Power. (Nobody’s Darling is always a MUST stop on my Chicago trips.)

The Unstoppable Lesbian Lawyer Who Crushed the Status Quo & Was a “Guardian Angel” for Queer Rights.

Displaced and Queer: These Venezuelans Find Community Despite the Obstacles.

Saw This, Thought of You

The Crisis of Shelter in the United States.

Political Snacks

Upsetting: Despite Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills, Queer Republicans Are Standing by Their Party.

How DeSantis Is Using Sports to Hijack a Florida College.

One More Thing

A poem!