Welcome back to No Filter, the place where we ohoo and aah at celesbian Instagram! Let’s get rolling!

Yes we love the dress and the color but!!! The hair! The hair hath taken me away to a new plane of existence!

Literally zero part of me understands what is happening here but…let’s not pretend that I am not tempted to pop up to New York and see…this story is developing!

Hannah in suits >>>>>>>>>>>>

Personally I am a huge fan of this, thank you Emma!

Okay, I’ll say it: I want to hang with Kehlani. She seems like a good damn hang!

This also seems like a good hang, though a chaotic one??

This tracks with my worldview, wherein Stacy London has been in power for at least fifteen years.

I like Dove Cameron so much? And it does make me feel old, but “Boyfriend” is a bop!

Also this look is like, the definition of “a lot” but she is pulling it off and for that I have to commend her!

Of course they look good, they always look good, but this photo is truly stundralina???

Yes, correct, no notes!