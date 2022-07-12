How Gay Is It? A Handy Visual Guide For Straights

to help keep this indie queer media site funded. A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year.

Straight actors keep describing their projects as “very gay,” when they are, in fact, very not. Recently, for example, Natalie Portman did this when talking about Thor: Love and Thunder , a movie that didn’t even give Valkyrie a girlfriend! Maybe straight people don’t know how to answer this question because they don’t understand the scale of gayness? And so I have made a handy visual guide to help straights answer the question: How Gay Is It? Feel free to distribute to all your straight companions.

