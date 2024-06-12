Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I bring you all the finest content there is from Queer Instagram™️ and place it here! For you! Let’s go!

I am simply so confused that someone would be green but also not be Elphaba, but I guess ol Lady Liberty did do it first…

Acolyte is good! And Amandla looks so stun here!!

We all know I am a sucker for a classic magazine shoot, and these photos are great!

Looooove this hair, yes I do!!

Honestly….there is a hint of a bop here!

As a longtime skeptic of Ben Platt, I cannot deny that the man’s voice is out of this world!

I love that Hannah’s Emmy campaign strategy is “be hot”!

It’s working on me!!!

It’s been a year since Age of Pleasure?? Where DOES the time go???

Look, I laughed! It’s a good joke!

I still feel they left money on the table not calling it like “The Lesbian Jesus Swim Line.” But what do I know!

Press Princess indeed!

….I really thought Laurie was over twenty five?? What is time!!

There is still time to send me every look you have worn this season Kristen! I beg!