Ava Is After Another Cougar Played by Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks in New Hacks Season Three Trailer

In anticipation of Hacks returning to Max on May 2nd, we were gifted a stunning trailer full of music beats and wild fashion and the humor we love. It seems Ava has moved on from her ill-fated crush on Deborah Vance and is targeting a new woman… though that woman does not, by any means, seem to mind. Last week, Christina Hendricks was announced along with a few new guest stars for the upcoming season, including Helen Hunt and Christopher Lloyd, and now it seems the Mad Men star will be a love interest for our intrepid young writer.

I’ve actually never seen Mad Men — a fact that is usually met with a lot of confusion because I spent over a decade of my adult life being a copywriter — but I’ve heard good things about her work there. Instead, I know Christina Hendricks mostly from Good Girls, the NBC crime dramedy, where she played a suburban housewife sort-of-unwittingly turned criminal alongside Mae Whitman and Retta. That show was a damn delight from top to bottom and if you haven’t watched it, you should. It’s funny and stressful and wacky and so well-written and well-acted. There’s also a really sweet storyline around Mae Whitman’s character’s kid coming out as trans.

ANYWAY just last week a few friends and I decided to do a double feature of the movies The Strangers, and The Strangers: Prey at Night, and Christina Hendricks was in the second one. I thought of how much I loved her on Good Girls and wondered where I’d see her pop up again next. Lo and behold, a few days later, I saw her topping Hannah Einbinder in the Hacks trailer.

I, for one, am very here for this, and can’t wait to properly meet her character in May.

Let’s Hack Into More News Stories

+ ABC dropped more trailers for Station 19, 9-1-1, and Grey’s Anatomy, this time with actual new footage from the upcoming season. I will admit that this trailer did rekindle my excitement for new Grey’s, which I previously felt more like a family obligation than anything, seeing my beloved Arizona Robbins back, and seeing Natalie Morales’s character get off on the wrong foot with Amelia, which has ‘potential new love interest’ written all over it.

+ Taylor Swift is reportedly a distant relative of Emily Dickinson, which, frankly, tracks

+ There is going to be a mini Rookie Blue reunion of sorts on the show FBI: Charlotte Sullivan and Missy Peregrym will be reunited once more

+ People are weirded out by Elizabeth Hurley’s son directing her in a lesbian sex scene

+ Get in, losers, Mean Girls will be streaming on Paramount+ tomorrow, March 5th

+ Sinead O’Conner’s estate won’t let Trump use her music at his rallies, as it should be

+ Meet the newest HGTV lesbians, who will be hosting a show called Small Town Potential

+ The Last of Us cast queer actress Ariela Barer as Mel (who was originally voiced by queer actress Ashly Burch) and Tati Gabrielle, who has played queer before, as a Last of Us character that… I don’t think we know is queer or not…most of what I remember of her character in the game is a lot of running

+ I guess Miley Cyrus’s mom dated her sister’s boyfriend??

+ Reneé Rapp loves to hate The L Word theme song; stars, they’re just like us