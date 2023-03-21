Guessing Game: Endangered Species

Autostraddle cannot exist without the generous support of our readers. We need to raise $175k in the next 2 weeks — or we won't make it to Pride.
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Miami. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 502 articles for us.
Nine seconds?? I spend too much time on this website.
Endangered Species
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
Ay, ay, ay -_-u
Endangered Species
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
Knew the second word. Had to think for a second on the first
Endangered Species
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
got it in 1 guess but now im sad lmao