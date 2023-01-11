Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I round up the best celesbian content I can find and place it here, for your joy!

This is a photo of Gillian Anderson in a nice dress, giving extremely “I asked my kid slash assistant to take this picture and did not think about for a second longer” vibes. Which is to say: it’s mom content and I love it.

While this is not Renee’s birthday post, today (Jan 10) is her birthday and wowweee she was born in 2000 huh??

The Capricorn celebrations continue, as Jan 7th was Cynthia’s birthday! And the day after was…

MJ’s birthday! What is good, my fellow earth signs!

MJ is also presenting at the Golden Globes which are tonight as I write this, and they have happened by the time you are reading it! Time, what a thing!

Okay this is giving “the cool kids had a house party but you didn’t hear about it until your first class on Monday.”

I love???? This look????? So much??

Filed under: other banging looks I love!

You know, it’s rare that I look at a KP post and find it relatable, but will wonders never cease! Topless with a pup, 10/10!

I promise I will not forget these two are dating ever again! I promise!

The thing about Oscar promo press season is it’s just unlike anything else on earth! So many glorious watermarked images posted to grid! You love to see it!

Yes all signs point to Michelle being a woman of straight experience but this image of her snugged up with Janelle DESERVES to be here, and Janelle has yet to post it! I am a journalist, and this is my solemn duty!