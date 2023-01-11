It’s Wednesday! Homemade spicy chicken soup day in my house! Enjoy this Pop Culture Fix while it simmers, and then come on over for a bowl!

+ Marin Alsop, the Chief conductor of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra and a MacArthur Genius Award composer who was mentioned in Tár, said the film offended her “as a woman, as a conductor, as a lesbian.” She went on to tell the UK’s Sunday Times: “To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser for me that was heartbreaking. I think all women and all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction because it’s not really about women conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society. There are so many men actual, documented men this film could have been based on but, instead, it puts a woman in the role but gives her all the attributes of those men. That feels anti-woman.”

+ Here’s a full list of Golden Globe winners, which includes Cate Blanchett for Tár — and also! Angela Basset for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once! Zendaya for Euphoria! Jennifer Coolidge for White Lotus! Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary! And Abbott Elementary full stop!

+ Don’t worry, Out magazine’s got all the red carpet looks from your LGBTQ faves. Oh! And Them does too.

+ Yellowstone breakout Lilli Kay on Clara’s future and that queer kiss.

+ Here’s the trailer for How I Met Your Father season two.

+ Willow‘s world creates a perfect place for queerness to thrive.

+ Oh and by the way! Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek: Discovery spinoff is still in the works at Paramount+. (Paramount+ has also ordered a D&D live-action series, to which I say, again, WATCH WILLOW.)

+ Wait — is coming out fun now, for celebrities? ‘

+ Rutina Wesley is playing Maria in The Last of Us. Here’s the first look photo!

+ Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies? YES PLEASE.