Get In Here and Meet Kylo Freeman: For Them’s Founder and Autostraddle’s New CEO

We’ve got some pretty big changes coming up at Autostraddle — a new, bright, hopeful chapter that began as the smallest seed of an idea last winter, has been through months of conversations and considerations and meetings and consultations and adjustments, and is now finally becoming a reality. Autostraddle is being acquired in an equity-only deal by For Them, a New York-based company driving the queer revolution through products and services that function as direct links to queer wellness, radical self-expression, authentic connection and human experience. Their first product, launched in 2021, was The Binder, a chest compression garment designed for safe, all-day wear and comfort, created in collaboration through fit tests with 500+ trans and non-binary humans. In addition to developing future product drops and services, For Them recently launched their membership program, The Playground, as well as a podcast network. And now they have acquired this very website.
For Them’s founder and CEO Kylo Freeman will be our new CEO.
Carmen will remain Editor-in-Chief, and all our editors are staying through the transition. The website will continue to exist and thrive and serve lesbian, queer and trans communities. After facilitating the changeover, I’ll be stepping out of leadership and shifting my focus to editorial, under Carmen’s leadership, as well as working with Kylo on product development and Brand Partnerships. We won’t be fundraising anymore, but Nico will continue running A+, which will remain our primary source of revenue.
You can expect A+, like so many things around here, to get even more awesome in the coming months and years. Together we’ll be building a fuller community experience, including events and an app.
There’ll be a lot of practical information coming out in the coming months, but for now on this webpage we wanted to kick off this merge in the most Autostraddle-ish way possible: with a very incredibly serious interview!!!
This interview was conducted over the Zoom app, led by Riese (Co-Founder) and Carmen (Editor-in-Chief) and aimed at Kylo (our future CEO, who by the way is also an actor which is relevant and you will find out why).
Also present on the Zoom in a peanut gallery capacity:
- A+ Director Nico Hall
- ForThem’s COO Em Chadwick
- ForThem’s Social Media & Comms Lead, Motti.
Also you should know that even though ForThem is in New York and that’s where Kylo and Em live, Kylo and Em are from the U.K. This will come up in the interview so just be prepared is all!
Riese: I want you to know first of all that I prepared for this interview, like I do for all celebrity interviews, by familiarizing myself with your body of work, which for me meant watching two of your episodes of New Amsterdam—
Kylo: No you didn’t. Don’t say that.
Riese: I did!
Kylo: That’s embarrassing!
Carmen: That is how Riese prepares for interviews, but also I did not realize that you were in New Amsterdam and now I have to see your episodes.
Kylo: Oh god. Was it the one where someone’s leg was bent at a weird angle and I grabbed it and said some medical jargon I didn’t understand and then fixed their leg, was it that one?
Riese: No, so far you’ve only had one line, and in the first episode you didn’t have any lines at all—
Kylo: My Mum was like, “you don’t have any lines?” and I was like, “you didn’t see all the face acting I was doing?”
Riese: But then in the next episode you said something mean to Lauren’s girlfriend about her privilege.
Kylo: Oh sure.
Riese: Which I thought was a little harsh.
Kylo: I’m sorry.
Carmen: Kylo, I’m going to start with the main thing our readers will want to know about you as CEO, which is …. when did you know you were gay?
Kylo: I think I always knew in my bones and soul, but I had the bravery to admit it to myself maybe when I was 16, and then I eventually started telling people and exploring what that meant when I was 18.
Riese: Was there something that inspired your revelation at 16?
Kylo: Oh yeah. [laughs] Yes. She’s very straight and has a husband. But I should first say that my gender is interesting to this too, because that was also something that was really alienating for me when I was very young, being asked to wear anything feminine, but I didn’t really understand it. Which’s where my passion for creating representation across multiple communities comes from. But I conformed and got pushed into the mainstream, heteronormative society of Liverpool and the UK, and then I met a woman that I felt very passionately about, and that was very confusing and I figured that it must mean something about my sexuality.
Riese: Along those same lines, when did you know that you wanted to start a queer company?
Kylo: I’ve always wanted to start a queer company, but when did I have the resources and the privilege to do it? I mean, not until I was almost 30.
As I started to really understand my sexuality and my gender I could really see the ways that we’re very underserved and underrepresented across so many areas — from products and services to community. So I’ve definitely been passionate about doing it for a long time.
My first company was a production company focused on underrepresented folks behind the camera. That’s because I was getting booked as an actor, and there was a big push for diversity on-screen, but we didn’t seem to have that same diverse talent behind the camera, or writing the stories. I think For Them is solving the same issue, which is: how do we serve underserved folks in the community?
Carmen: That’s great. And I think that’s gonna lead right into my question, which is — when did you know that you wanted to buy this company and why? What do you think sets our company apart from everything else out there?
Kylo: Um, don’t be scared, Riese, but I’ve known of you for a long time. I’ve known Autostraddle ever since Autostraddle was made accessible to me on the interwebs. Autostraddle also told me about The L Word, which blew my whole mind wide open, and it was cool to keep going back to Autostraddle to keep up on what you thought about the episode that I’d watched.
I think Autostraddle genuinely — it’s cheesy to say, but it helped me come out because it helped me understand that there’s so many queer folks out there living lives that are cool and interesting and full. You all have such a unique voice and a strong connection with your community.
So I’ve been a massive superfan, and a genuine fan ever since I could remember. Then I got the pleasure of meeting Riese and we just got on really well. We realized that the way we think and the way you all think is very similar in terms of mission and what we’re trying to achieve and what’s important. I think that’s really, really rare and I haven’t come across that a lot in the business world, of two people driving towards the same goal from a different angle. Then I met the whole Autostraddle team and in terms of mission, in terms of ethos, the whole team’s incredible. And it just felt like it was a very easy decision from my end, to be honest.
Riese: I love that!!!! Okay, so. When you were little, did you dream of owning a website that recently published an article called, “How Many Times Did I See Black Swan in Theaters While Closeted? An Investigation”?
Kylo: It was my one and only dream.
Riese: Follow-up — how many times have you seen Black Swan?
Kylo: Actually, a lot. Actually a lot.
Riese: Really?
Kylo: Yeah, I’ve seen it a lot, it’s so sexy. I can’t say that enough. So thank you for the article, thank you to Black Swan. It could do with a little more diversity in the cast, but that’s the lens I’m always driving with. But it’s sexy and important.
Carmen: I think objectively both of those things are true. I think the readers are gonna love knowing that you think it’s sexy. We all agree there.
Kylo: Excellent.
Carmen: I actually have a serious question, which is, what are your dreams for Autostraddle for our employees, our writers, our readers?
Kylo: I don’t know if this term resonates for folks that haven’t done improv, but, but it’s just: “yes, and.” Everything that you’ve achieved, I’m in awe of, I think it’s so incredible. You have this amazing 14-year year base, and I’m not trying to disrupt that, and I’m really excited to be able to provide that to our members, and for Autostraddle members to get all the perks that our members have, access to our products and services, and to hear from them what they want, and to invest in those ideas.
And here’s the thing: I’m a builder. I’m a CEO. I can build stuff. I haven’t built a successful editorial business, and that’s why I wanted to go out and seek the advice and collaboration of people who have done this really well. I want to give it more structure and resources and grow it to the point that you dream of. I think because we’re all naturally driving towards the same mission, not much will change. We’re just saving and bolstering that queer archive that we care so much about.
Carmen: I do feel like this fits right into my question which is, what has been the most exciting and the most surprising thing about working with these weirdos?
Kylo: Who are the weirdos? You all? Us?
Riese: Autostraddle. Our team.
Kylo: We’re pretty weird too, so, it doesn’t feel that different? I’m used to working with an all-queer team that has amazing creative ideas that are a little bit out of the box, so it feels like a perfect fit from my end. I’m also just super-excited to have more than just one person on our team who can write, which is Motti. Motti would like to sleep a little more and write a little less I think.
Motti: Kylo hired a Brooklyn stand-up comic to run comms for the company.
Kylo: That’s right, and I regret nothing. Hm, what was most surprising? I think I’ve been surprised how well we fit together. I feel that is quite rare, right? Like, I could genuinely hang out with all of you. I don’t know that that happens a lot at work, you know?
Riese: Probably not, but what do I know? I work here.
Carmen: Okay, my next question is, should our readers be terrified that our site is gonna turn into Binder Sponcon overnight, or will we keep the editorial independence that they have come to expect and adore?
Kylo: Certainly the latter. Please educate me, what is Binder Sponcon?
Riese: It’s sponcon about binders.
Carmen: Correct.
Kylo: Sponsored content about binders. Oh, okay! I think the queer community is much more than binders, although I think binders are a good parallel to how underserved we are and that’s why For Them started out manufacturing a binder. But totally, editorial independence will be kept, you’ll continue to foster an audience of lesbian, queer and trans people. Carmen will be at the helm, and I just hope that we do even more content with more folks in the community. But no binder sponcon — well actually — you’re not even gonna do one? Maybe one. I’m not saying none.
Carmen: Maybe one.
Kylo: Not on day one.
Riese: Maybe day three. Binder Day.
Carmen: You’re joking but we will make up holidays.
Riese: Yea, like “It’s Great To Be Gay Day.”
Carmen: Which is 100% made up and does not happen at the same time every year, it happens when we decide it happens.
Riese: Yeah I love that. We sold a lot of stickers for that holiday.
Carmen: We sure did.
Riese: Okay my next question is, I’ve noticed that (ForThem COO) Em puts two question marks at the end of an ask in Slack. Is that a British thing? Or do you think it’s meant to connote urgency? Or to give me a heart attack every time she asks me for something?
Kylo: I don’t believe it’s a British thing. I think it’s probably to note urgency.
Riese: Okay wow, so there is a lot of urgency then.
Kylo: But is that urgency being communicated well with those two question marks? It’s probably a habit. I mean, Em?
Em: I have nothing to say for myself other than being haphazard with my keyboard.
Kylo: I think it’s a habit. When Em types on her laptop, fire comes up from her keyboard. And the way that she reads her screen is flying upwards and down and left and right and it will give you a full-blown panic attack if you are anyone but Em.
Riese: It’s true. Whenever we’re on a meeting and you’re doing something on the computer, your eyes are darting all over the place.
Carmen: Oh my God, like full-on Matrix?
Em: Trinity is my absolute idol, so I’m into that.
Carmen: Okay, speaking of British things, can you say something British for our British readers?
Kylo: Well, I was gonna say “good day gov’na” but it’s not 1800, so I don’t know. You haven’t heard the full Liverpool accent, which is actually pretty specific.
Em: It’s amazing and I love it. It’s like, “we snogged outside the chippy.”
Riese: Okay, let’s say we run into each other on a cobblestone street on our way to a Shakespeare play and you want to invite me over for tea tomorrow. What would you say?
Kylo: I’d say “hey mate, do you wanna grab some tea?”
Riese: Hm. [disappointed]
Carmen: This is great, I feel like I’m inside of Love Actually. My Beckham has been bent.
[Riotous laughter]
Em: That’s the reference of the century.
Riese: Okay real question: How do you plan to foster a positive company culture?
Kylo: So, ForThem’s been active for three years. I’ve built companies before this. I’ve also been in a lot of bigger companies where I felt like culture was not being fostered in a safe and good way. And so I have all of those learnings and I’ve basically tried to build a queer company from scratch. So a lot of that has stuff that’s non-traditional, based around structure that I think creates safety and openness and collaborative behaviors in the team, we’re very intentional about our values. So I want to continue as we’ve started. We take a lot of feedback from the team, you’re very collaborative.
I think that’s really all I have to do as a leader, is just listen to folks and try to strive to create a great environment for everyone. I know I’m not perfect. We just do our best out here.
Carmen: Okay. Riese told me that you don’t like reading Slack messages that are over two paragraphs long. Have you ever read an article on Autostraddle.com?
Kylo: Yes! [laughs] Okay, in my mind, publications and Slack messages are two different kinds of content, right? The wonderful and nuanced and interesting writing on the Autostraddle website cannot be compared to urgent two question mark slack messages, right? I’m a team member that just loves to hear people’s voices. I think as we’re asking folks to do things it just creates a little bit less friction. Riese’s slack message was like — some words were bolded, there were some italics in there, some underlines, there were paragraphs and bullet points, it’s like, structure. It’s like a love letter, you know?
Riese: A love letter about health insurance, yeah.
Kylo: A love letter about health insurance and I will not read it!
Riese: My next question is, which part of Autostraddle do you intend to torch first?
Kylo: [laughs]
Nico: Make sure that you write “laughs, but not villainously.”
Riese: “Laughs kindly and generously.”
Carmen: “Laughs, but not like a Disney villain.”
Motti: “Laughs, but takes out the flamethrower.”
Kylo: Nothing! I don’t plan to torch anything.
Riese: Okay. How do you plan to manage and leverage the company’s resources effectively?
Kylo: Look, indie publications are tough to run. Traditionally, Autostraddle has overspent slightly in certain areas, but that’s not due to any mismanagement of funds, but rather, because they’ve struggled to balance their ethics around fair wages and providing opportunities for new talent with the realities of maintaining sustainable revenue streams for a mid-size media company. It’s unprecedented how long Autostraddle has survived on just a boot-strapping model. So what we’re going to be doing is building a scalable budget that over time can grow in a way that still feeds the business. I began my career and education in finance, I was originally an auditor (!) and then became CFO for various startups. Being an entrepreneur in residence at prehype helped me match my financial background with skills of how to build sustainable companies. So I’m bringing a lot of knowledge and experience to the table, but I believe you’ve done an amazing job with the very limited resources that you’ve had.
Carmen: So what are you most excited to see happen in the new Autostraddle x ForThem merger?
Kylo: I want to nurture what you’ve already built, but then create even more opportunity for more underrepresented queer writers, and venture into more podcasts and into new queer IRL spaces, too. We’re building your puzzles into an app. I know that’s something Riese and I talked about early on, moving into the areas that your audience has been asking for for a long time but you haven’t had the resources and human power to do it. I think that’s really exciting because to me, you’ve already told me what folks want, right? But you haven’t had enough people to be able to drive towards it. I’m just excited to drive towards those things that you would’ve done if you’d had all the resources in the world, you know?
Carmen: I think that’s a great answer.
Riese: Okay, next question – do you remember what snack I got when we went to that co-working space in February, on the day we were looking through our finances? Like, I remember the snack was kind of a weird concept, but I don’t remember specifically what it was.
Kylo: Yes, I do, because I remember feeling like it was just quite a surprising choice. Because it was lunchtime. You got some sort of granola yogurt thing, is that right?
Riese: Oh, I did. But also I got like, a bowl of some sort of potato something?
Kylo: Yeah exactly.
Em: And there was this big pot of sauce and it made me feel sick when I looked at it. It had a bad texture.
Kylo: It was a pretty unique choice. It made me even more excited for our conversation because it made me think wow, this person is different.
Riese:Yeah, exactly.
Kylo: This person thinks outside the box, you know?
Riese: Uh-huh.
Kylo: Like, there was avocado toast on that menu —
Riese: Yeah, I could’ve gotten that.
Kylo: There was pizza on there — there was… anything but that. I actually really enjoyed that choice.
Riese: That means a lot to me, thanks.
Nico: “There was anything but that.”
[laughter]
Riese: I don’t think I ate it though.
Kylo: You did not. Which was even more interesting.
Carmen: Okay, last question: what are you most nervous about when it comes to running Autostraddle?
Kylo: So my goal is and has always been to serve the queer community, and my worry is that we as a collective won’t have all the tools we need to get it right every time — there are so many perspectives to consider and validate, and then, so many opportunities to make mistakes. So I hope we have the opportunity to learn from them. But I think with a larger team, and lots of different queer folks’ perspectives, we’re gonna get better and better at this stuff over time. We have a really diverse team too — across race, gender — I think that’s why it’s important to stay as collaborative as possible, right? This is not a dictatorship. I’ve learned so much from my team that I knew nothing about before. This is a real collaborative team, and the more we lean into that, and listen to everyone’s voice, the more we’ll be able to get closer to serving folks right every time. I want to keep learning, you know, as we go.
Motti: This is especially hard for Kylo because they are an 80-year-old man. Sometimes they need to be told what’s cool and hip and stuff.
Kylo: That’s true, you can put that in.
Riese: What do you think is cool and hip?
[pause]
Riese: Do you wanna ask Motti?
Kylo: [looks at Motti] Bum bags?
Riese: Bum bags?
Kylo: Bum bags! Bum bags and slippers. I know you call them fanny packs—
Carmen: Ooooh oh my god, I was like “what are you talking about?”
Nico: “Fanny Pack” would have different implications across the ocean.
Carmen: Ohhhh right because “fanny” across the ocean—
Kylo: Right ‘cause fanny is a vulva, so.
Riese: It sounds to me like a colonoscopy bag.
Nico: It sounds like maybe a preparatory instrument.
Motti: An enema for bottoms! Called a “bum bag.”
Riese: That’s good!
Kylo: Look at this product development we’re doing on this call!
Riese: My last question is, have you seen Suits? Meghan Markle is in it, and she’s married to the prince of your country. Harry. Prince Harry.
Kylo: I have seen Suits. Yeah. She is married to the prince of our country.
Riese: She’s very pretty, right?
Kylo: Yes, she is very pretty. And it’s a shame that we have lost her as an actor, but it is a privilege that we have gained her as a princess. Meghan, I love you.
Riese: [to Nico] Do we have any other questions we need to ask?
Nico: You gotta work in member support.
Riese:“We will collapse without ongoing member support.” Can you tell that to our readers?
Carmen: “True or false—”
Riese: “True or false — we still need massive member support to survive? Please don’t cancel!”
Kylo: So, hi, A+ members. Welcome. Your wonderful member dollars will still be driven to the same awesome place that they were driven to before, so all of your membership money will sustain our wonderful queer writers. They will create queer content, and Autostraddle as a whole has its own budget and that’s where 100% of your A+ dollars will go. We have a membership program as well, and those programs will eventually merge and you’ll have access to even more cool perks and features than you do now.
Riese: That’s great, thank you!
Kylo: Okay. So last point, I’m from Liverpool and we are very passionate about our football team. And our sort of statement for the football team is “you’ll never walk alone.” And I just wanna get that in there.
Carmen: We’ll make it work.
Kylo: There’s a song around it, I’m going to send it to you. You have to sing it with your hands above your head screaming.
Riese: I’m from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and what we say is, “Go Blue.”
Carmen: I also grew up in Southeastern Michigan saying “Go Blue.” But famously, I pretend not to know sports, but I would like to officially announce here that I am going to come in second place in the Autostraddle WNBA Fantasy league this year.
Kylo: Whoa.
Carmen:And that is only after a year of learning basketball.
Kylo: Oh, that’s amazing.
Carmen: Knock on wood. Watch, by the time this is published, I’ll get knocked out of second place. But knock on wood.
Riese: You’re winning now, and this moment is all that matters.
“what part of Autostraddle are you going to torch first?”
This is INCREDIBLY INSENSITIVE TO THE PEOPLE WHO LITERALLY DON’T WORK HERE ANYMORE.
Reaching out today to enquire about all of my work being taken off this website, i don’t want to be associated with this any longer.
I’m so sorry. I’m sorry for all of the staff, past and present who put so much time and heart into the site, and now feel disrespected. I don’t know the details here but just want to say- Sincerely, all the best to you and thank you for your contributions
This is absolutely a terrible decision. My expectations were low, but damn, this is bottom of the barrel. Did you even think about the legal privacy aspects of biometrics data? Did you look at the terrible products they sell? God, this company puts your marginalized audience at greater risk.
In this political climate, this is so irresponsible. Goodbye Autostraddle.
Genuinely curious if I am missing something- I’m not familiar with ForThem outside of seeing random ads on IG/etc. How does the company put the “marginalized audience at greater risk”? Not being snarky- I am interested to know your thoughts.
Hey! I, personally, have a couple concerns, as someone who works in data.
First, companies that aggregate and store deeply personal and sensitive data ought to be extremely transparent about the steps they take (or don’t take) to secure that information. For example, hospital and behavioral healthcare systems holding sensitive medical data have to have specific safeguards in place to protect that information, because exposing it could be harmful to some people (this is part of “HIPAA compliance”). So far, For Them’s web presence doesn’t seem to address, in detail, the steps they take to secure users’ personal and biometric data, which is often just as private as therapy or medical records.
Second, in this political climate, we have seen a couple efforts by right-wing actors to compel companies/apps to release sensitive data (i.e. location data to place someone within range of an abortion clinic). In many more cases, we have witnessed right-wing actors indicating that this is a step they *would like* to take, and that they are investigating how to make it possible (i.e. Virginia republicans voting to shelve a bill that would make it illegal for law enforcement to seize menstrual tracking data stored on an electronic device).
Third, it has been demonstrated repeatedly that marginalized groups are statistically more likely to become entangled with law enforcement and more likely to face harsher legal penalties for offenses.
When you have a political climate where right-wing actors are actively searching for ways to access your personal data (menstrual, medical, gender, etc.), and when the rights of individuals to have autonomy over their bodies are being eroded (overturning of Roe, anti-trans bills across the country), you want to encounter tech that is transparent about what it will and won’t do to protect your data.
For Them, a company that prides itself on elevating marginalized voices and creating a space for queer and trans people to engage with their own gender experiences, is not being transparent with this information. It doesn’t seem to address, in detail, the harms that could come to folks who use their application.
Perhaps they address this in their terms of service or members-only community materials, but I personally feel that a company trading on radical imagery, a queer/trans user base, and a tech-forward approach to “the revolution”, should be *much* more up front about these details, given the current political climate.
Adding to clarify, it is because of the disproportionate ways that marginalized groups are impacted by law enforcement/the carceral state that For Them’s biometric data collection practices may impact these groups more than others. However, *everyone* is negatively impacted if this kind of data is poorly managed.
I feel pretty mixed about this decision. On the one hand, I’m thrilled that A/S will continue on and that the writers and staff who are still with the company will, presumably, have access to stronger benefits, pay, and work/life balance. I love Autostraddle, and am grateful that it has a new infusion of resources.
On the other hand, I can’t really deny the bad taste this leaves in my mouth. Maybe I’m being too critical, but something about companies that commodify the “gender revolution” has always given me pause.
I get that the slogan “capitalism will not save us” can only go so far when you’re an indie media company that needs money to survive, so I’m willing to give some grace here. But For Them doesn’t even post pay rates/benefit info on their job listings, which is, like, Step 1 for a genuinely “progressive”, employee-first company. What the hell??
I won’t even touch how disheartening it is to see this news so soon after the gross mishandling of the Subject Editor restructuring. I understand that the timing likely didn’t work out to preserve these positions, and I believe leadership probably did explore every avenue it could at the time. Just, to move forward without acknowledgement of the shittiness of this past year feels like glossing over a move that damaged a lot of folks’ trust in A/S.
I truly hope for the best with this partnership, and I look forward to reading Autostraddle for years to come. I just hope that the site continues to push the envelope when it comes to critiquing capitalism, platforming marginalized voices, and assessing its own internal politics and structure.
This pretty much sums up my reaction too. I hope it all works out but I’m feeling cautious and worried.
I’m happy AS isn’t shutting down, and that this is a queer company, not a hetero-media acquistion. Looking forward to seeing what resources, bigger team etc does for Autostraddle team and site!!!
Just: what the fuck. Reading this is like watching a train wreck in slow motion.
I am really sorry for every writer who works or used to work here.
Full support to every writer who was fired (via Slack! never getting over it) or who resigned. Full support also to those who cannot yet. If you set a collective emergency fund, I will absolutely be contributing.
this is just sad, disappointing. and the light-hearted nature of the interview is, as Niko has pointed out, completely inappropiate.
I cannot express fully how relieved I was when I saw the news in my inbox! I think I had just assumed AS would not survive the year and tried to preemptively grieve that loss, but now I feel so hopeful for the future.
Others have about covered it- I’m glad for people to still have jobs, but I find the idea of monetizing trans people’s biometric data (!?!?) and positioning any app as possibly more knowledgeable about gender than we ourselves are deeply, deeply offensive and will be discontinuing my A+ membership when those programs merge.
My main hopes for Autostraddle are that it 1) continues to exist , 2) is able to pay its employees a living wage , and 3) has new leadership that’s experienced in running companies (no offense meant to Riese, merely a factual statement). It seems like this merger ticks all of those boxes, so yay! Sure, Autostraddle is not perfect – it’s run by humans who make mistakes. But I love it a heck of a lot and I’m relieved to have hope that it can survive and even thrive.
I am hopeful about this news! Congrats, AS, on finding a path forward.
I would love a bit of clarification on the following comment (in the context of talking about the current team and culture at For Them): “Motti would like to sleep a little more and write a little less I think.”
Is the idea now that AS writers/editors will jump in to help Motti out, in addition to their AS duties? Or will more capacity be brought on? Or…?
I appreciate the concern but this was just a light hearted joke about the life of a copy writer! The AS writers will not be doing writing or comms for For Them, and if I want to write something for AS, I will go through the same processes as anyone else who seeks to write for the publication. I am okay and so excited about this new opportunity for everyone! – a well rested Motti
A+ members should be allowed to opt out of having their data being sold to this company. Please give us the option.
Agreed. I’m not interested in my A+ membership information (such as it is) crossing over like this. To my knowledge, AS hasn’t had a privacy policy beyond this website cookie policy: https://www.autostraddle.com/cookie-policy/ForThem
However, ForThem has one, and I have concerns: https://www.forthem.com/pages/privacy-policy.
Since it seems like the acquisition is already in effect, I think our data being transferred over is a “done deal,” as much as I’d still like to opt out. I expect that the ForThem privacy policy now applies, too. While the language there is pretty standard for a modern tech company, it’s not aligned with my values or the values I once ascribed to Autostraddle.
Whoa, yeah, I didn’t even consider this as a possibility. Autostraddle, please address this immediately–I also do not want my data transferred to this company!
+1
Your trans A+ readers deserve a lot of immediate clarity about what is happening to their data.
I, too, am an A+ member who would like to opt out of having my data being transferred to this company.
This seems like good news to me. Kylo has experience building and managing companies, shares our values, and seems committed to maintaining editorial freedom at Autostraddle. This wonderful site gets to continue to exist, and hopefully become a less stressful place to work. I’m a bit lost by some of the negative comments, as I was not familiar with For Them before today. What is the allegation regarding monetizing biometric data? Are there other specific concerns about For Them, along the lines of the comment above about how they don’t post salary/benefit info on job listings? Or is it just that some folks are ideologically opposed to partnering with any for-profit company, regardless of whether our target audiences and missions are substantially aligned?
Anyway, I for one welcome this new development, and am feeling cautiously hopeful about the future of the site.
I flagged the lack of pay/benefits info above, and am also concerned about data sharing. I work in tech, and these aren’t trivial concerns when a company purports to a) stand for justice for marginalized groups and b) foster an empowering and healthy work culture.
A lack of pay transparency and a lack of forthrightness about how data collected from marginalized groups is stored/shared are both HUGE red flags for me when looking for my own employment. Why wouldn’t I raise these issues when a company I really value has entered a partnership with a company I would have reservations about working with myself?
Additionally, I’m confused about your dismissal of these concerns as simply people being “ideologically opposed to partnering with any for-profit company.” Why is my ideology so easily brushed aside? Queer people are irrevocably harmed by capitalism as a system, and QTPOC harmed even more so. I stand by my irritation and concern about this new partnership, which I view as a risk to Autostraddle’s continued coverage of alternative and, at times, radical viewpoints.
Ditto to all of this.
I’m also curious about the specifics of how FT intends to collect/sell trans people’s biometric data. I’m pretty sure the above posters are referring to FT’s subscriber exclusive gender-tracking app:
“For Them offers the first gender-tracking app for real time gender evolution using biometric data from daily mood and identity check-ins.”
FT doesn’t provide any disclosures about this, and I don’t think the information is available unless you subscribe (lol) or reach out to them directly. I think Autostraddle’s staff is a little credulous about this genre of tech grift, considering their positive coverage of Pokemon Sleep, another app where users pay to have their biometric data sold to third party companies.
I am… concerned. But relieved (???) AS hasn’t totally imploded. Does it suck that FT is a weirdo tech company that banks on the commodification of “revolution”? Yes. Do we also live in a hellscape that is rapidly and ceaselessly crushing independent news/media until there is nothing left but AI word salad and legacy reactionaries who platform the ghouls that literally want to kill us? Also very yes.
Oh. I think I just upset myself and am no longer relieved. Now I’m just sad we couldn’t raise enough money to keep AS independent and pay everyone fairly and not see anyone fired via Slack (🫠). I don’t understand! We met all the fundraising goals! Where did it all go wrong…
Deeply disheartening. Things were bad before and my reading of AS had already waned, but I think this might just be my last article. Reader since 2009 – we had a good run! I wish you had done better by your people.
I’m disappointed that this news was shared via this lighthearted interview instead of actually and seriously addressing what it will mean for Autostraddle. It comes across as insensitive and callous.
Agreed. It feels like a missed opportunity to “read the room” and learn from past mistakes in communicating changes with readers/membership.
One important thing we need to know is For Them’s financial situation, especially since this was an equity deal. Is the business sustainable already, or is it on a limited runway of cash? How long a runway?
And what’s the plan to manage a company that does… binders, an app, podcasts, media, and events? That’s a really disparate lineup with little functional overlap — my first reaction was bafflement, honestly — and it’s hard to do well even when focusing on just one of them (as we know too well here). I really want reassurance that the plan is more than just bringing on new management and trying to get bigger fast enough to make the numbers work out.
I also echo most of the comments above: critical, positive, and bittersweet.
Re: “binders, an app, podcasts, media, and events”
Since this is a pretty unhinged business model, I had assumed that Kylo was simply an eccentric with obscene and limitless generational wealth to burn. I’m honestly kind of flabberghasted that this… does not seem to be the case.
So, so happy that autostraddle will continue to exist. And thrilled that AS is selling to a qtpoc-owned company with a similar mission. Gives me hope for future
I hope to see an actual serious article soon about what this acquisition will really mean for A/S in terms of content, scale, programming, and longevity. This “announcement” is a misstep from a site that has previously worked so hard to be transparent and forthright about mistakes, hard decisions and real issues. Hope to see this new access to resources and capacity pay off in a wonderful way that banishes some of those doubts we all seem to be feeling judging by the other comments, but for today, it does feel like something has been lost.
So sadly tone deaf. Get ready for jacked up prices, A+ members.
I feel really icky about this. I understand that surviving under capitalism isn’t easy and most of us compromise our values sometimes to get by, but…partnering with a company that’s funded by venture capitalists??? Ethically gross AND doesn’t seem like a smart business decision? I was super confused by the statement in today’s newsletter that Autostraddle’s archive will be preserved “for generations to come”… how is this being ensured? If For Them loses funding/fails to turn a profit for investers and goes under, won’t Autostraddle and its archives go down too? What if they’re acquired by a larger company that doesn’t care about Autostraddle’s mission? Many venture capital companies are essentially created to be sold.
It’s a different situation, but I keep thinking about how excited some people in the podcasting industry were when Spotify acquired Gimlet, and how now a lot of Gimlet staff have been let go while Spotify supports Joe Rogan’s show. What’s to stop something like this from happening with Autostraddle?
I really don’t understand how this aligns with your values and why you’re not addressing the problems with VC anywhere.
Agreed. Yes, we live under capitalism. I still wish that AS had approached this announcement of a partnership with a for-profit company with ties to VC more seriously.
I found myself scanning the statements of the current staff (from the A+ email announcement) looking for anyone expressing reservations or caution about the new arrangement. I get that a company needs to present a united front during mergers like this, but the lack of transparent dialogue around what it means to be absorbed by a for-profit company in this day and age makes me more concerned than if these issues were raised for discussion.
The Defector article that was published about this yesterday makes that exact point-
“For Them, as a media company owner, is a total unknown. That they’re actively trying to maintain work for queer writers and editors points to good intentions. But when the writing and editing isn’t necessarily the company’s main business, there’s always the threat that, after a bad quarter, Freeman could look at the numbers and ask, simply, ‘Wait, why are we doing blogs?'”
And you’re right; of course right now they’re going to say no, that would never happen, but.
I don’t know. My understanding is that this was all mismanaged badly enough that it was this kind of sale or shut down, but damn I wish it could’ve been a worker-owned-and-run venture and that it had happened before all of this blew up. It feels to me like the damage has been done. There was a palpable change after everything went down earlier this summer, and I don’t know that it will get back to what it was. But I do hope the history is preserved.
Yeah this feels like a last-ditch Hail Mary
Unfortunate! Their website is like, COVERED in info about For Them’s values and mission, but they only sell like one expensive sports bra and a version of Daylio that would tell me trans cliches and eventually get me arrested for gender crimes probably. Why do you need biometrics to track gender? A truly baffling move in a long line of baffling moves, bummed to be a subscriber.
At least Daylio has an actual privacy policy and is clear about where data is hosted (and Dailyo’s better than most of those apps, as you can host locally).
I can’t find anything about the For Them app’s data protection or privacy, and if I were an A+ member…I’d personally be nervous about what’s going on with my user data in the future. Privacy and data protection are critical for queer and trans folks, the For Them opacity is concerning to me.
So you went from grifting employees to grifting queer readers trying to find community with a 3 year old company in its like 4th iteration it sounds like and no secure funding source. Really reads like a high school editorial and not Autostraddle, this is glib and offensive
It’s great to hear that the new boss is not just a member of our community but also a longtime reader. And Liverpool fan, thats important too, to understand the character of a person ;-)
I think a lot of us (not only those who came here from AE) are scared by this news. Especially combined with the current SAGAFTRA strike and the renewed focus on worker rights and apparent handling of those so far by ForThem, not to mention the implications for usage of our data and future funding.
And what does it mean really, that this acquisition was “equity only” but then theres also going to be a new CEO and there will be “restructuring” (more like, there already was, not too long ago)?
I think maybe an interview about these topics specifically would help soothe those fears or at least make the decision more transparent, preferably on video since it helps to see the face of the person speaking to ascertain their sincerity.
More transparency about what ForThem actually does might also help (I know people could do their own research but come on, people gonna people).
I’m sorry we’re giving you guys a hard time over this and I understand thats probably more than a bit frustrating since noone would care more about this website than the ones sacrificing their lives essentially to run this.
I really think everybody is just scared and scarred and change is horrifying when it happens to sanctuary spaces. Hope and blind trust is hard when the world is burning, but please everyone, stay kind and brave.
As we all know, fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.
Sorry, not sorry *cough* Kylo *cough*.
I really appreciate your gentle approach to this issue and the empathy in your comment. Agreed, much of this concern and frustration does come from how much folks care for and feel seen by Autostraddle as it currently exists.
I do feel a bit defensive of my own views reading your remark: “I know people could do their own research but come on, people gonna people”. It might be a little presumptuous to assume that folks expressing confusion about For Them’s business model and future plans haven’t done their research.
The marketplace is full of flash-in-the-pan “lifestyle” companies that seek to diversify into every facet of consumption and disrupt the status quo. If asked to completely articulate the direct benefit these companies offer me, the consumer, or society at large, I would struggle. It’s a pretty basic question that ought to have a reasonably basic answer (“what does this company DO?”), and it can feel unsettling to have that basic idea so obfuscated by marketing and references to “the gender revolution.”
I agree that many folks, myself included, feel scared. But I would argue that I am not “just scared,” as you’ve supposed. I think folks are justifiably bothered by what could be seen as a lack of transparency and a glib, cheerful announcement that seems to sidestep many reader/membership concerns that could have been identified and addressed with a few moments of reflection.
Again, I appreciate your comment, and I hope to come off as conversational rather than too defensive or aggressive. I regret if I have missed the mark!
As an activist, a community volunteer and a union member, hearing Venture capitalist backed takeovers co-opting “revolution” is grotesque.
Reading a flippant interview over such serious subject matter, making jokes in the faces of those who were discarded, is grotesque.
In a time that the US is brimming with fascism and is already systemically unsafe for LGBT+ people, collecting gender data is grotesque.
The fumble of a niche but ultra loyal community is impressive. AS, I will mourn what you have meant to me in the past but now that decisions and beds have been made, this post has left me entirely numbed to any feelings I had for you.
Oh and also, if channelling Liverpool FC, that means ploughing money into the women’s side for one commercially successful season, then obliterating their finances, their facilities and their staff, and giving all their resources to the already absurdly financed men’s team.
Trying to stay open minded, but this is really concerning, for all the reasons expressed in the previous comments. My A+ subscription just renewed but I’m seriously considering cancelling now. Truly wish it hadn’t come to this, but it’s hard to have faith in the direction things are going.
There’s a lot of uncertainty in this announcement for me. I had never heard of this company before today. Kylo says they plan to torch nothing about Autostraddle, but if there a now vulture capitalists in Autostraddle’s chain-of-command… Well, vulture capitalists aren’t known for their gentle touches. I had planned to become an A+ member after I finally managed to snag a job in my field and felt in a better place financially. This acquisition makes the likelihood of me ever getting that membership uncertain, especially if there’s biometric data involved that could be sold, as I see other people mentioning.
For now, I will wait and watch.
The biometric data mining app supposedly helping someone with their gender is atrocious.
I’m glad I cancelled my a+ membership when y’all fired people over slack and fumbled everything. I echo hoping I can opt out of my data being shared.
I’ve been reading for at least 12 yrs and commenting frequently during most of that. Now I wish I could mass delete all those personal comments.
I wish I could say I’m surprised but I’m not given the other decisions lately. But I’m now done reading this site for good.
Yeah, I think this is it for me. I had already held out my membership a couple months longer than I was comfortable with.
I don’t think that any queer and/or trans person should place their trust in any company with a nebulous privacy policy that collects data on people’s transitions in this political climate. This seems shortsighted at best and dangerous at worst.
Vague VC promises and Instagram therapy marketing speak aren’t really inspiring a lot of confidence in me either.
Related, I keep getting an error page when I go into my account to cancel my membership. Is anyone else having this issue?
I’m having the same 404 issue.
I’d also like to remind Autostraddle that some of their readers and A+ members live in the EU, which has way more stringent privacy laws, and that sharing data like this without letting people opt in, and without even an opt out, may not be okay…
Account management does appear to be fixed now.
I was only cobalt level, but I signed up a year ago because I was excited about the communitybuilding aspects of the site and I really liked its literature coverage. I am not interested in using my little gay dollars to fund Silicon Valley ethos when I can avoid it (and increasingly often, it feels like we can’t!) We’ve seen where it leads with platform after platform.
At the end of the day I’m just sad about it all.
This was a very weird interview for announcing such a huge decision. The choice to use a lighthearted tone and not address the months of upheaval and lack of communication during that time feels out of touch. Or maybe I’m out of touch with the site.
This is yet another post from top leadership that poses more questions than it answers. Are these the folks that recommended firing the subject editors? Is that what the strange reference to February was about? I have no idea and I am too tired to try to figure it out. I canceled my A+ membership after months went by with no follow up from the May post. As much as I love that there is now a QTPOC CEO, I didn’t get any information here that would make me change that decision.
I feel like I grew up with this site, but it also feels like Riese did not. You created something great, but to get the recognition as a serious CEO and founder for that you also have to accept the responsibility to treat it seriously. You’re held to higher standards because you set the standards for transparency, communication, and accountability in your vision. You’ve asked for financial support and many of us have provided it for years. But there have been too many missteps without communication and transparency. And too many attempts to just move on without accountability.
I hope the site does well and the new leadership thrives, but this post does not give me any confidence in that future.
THIS EXACTLY: “it also feels like Riese did not.”
I have been a devoted Autostraddle reader since 2010, an A+ subscriber since the program started, and even literally met my spouse because of Autostraddle. I am cancelling my A+ subscription today because this travesty of an interview following on the heels of treating your editors and writers like shit is so devastating. The glib tone is beyond insulting and the trajectory towards biometric data tracking (gross????) is truly alarming. RIP Autostraddle.
I’m glad to see that I’m not the only one who’s horrified that AS are selling out to vulture capitalists. When they sacked many of my favourite writers in the most terrible way possible immediately after completing a successful fundraiser, I did suspect that it was the beginning of the end. Unfortunately this announcement confirms my suspicions.
I mean, I guess it’s slightly better than Autostraddle being bought by After Ellen??? But yeah, this is a bizarre twist.
Kylo spoken like a real Silikon Valley techbro. Oh AS, your big savior is a VC that sells one (1) binder, lol. Yeah… this site won’t exist anymore in a year.
I wonder if Them (them.us, owned by Condé Nast) will sue For Them and make them change their name. Previously, For Them had a good legal/copyright defense (selling a physical product, binders, is categorically different than being a queer media company), but now by acquiring Autostraddle, For Them could pretty easily be confused with Them. Just makes ya think.
Like many here I’ve been reading basically since I came out, and got A+ even when I couldn’t really afford it. After this announcement I’ve cancelled my subscription and will no longer be reading. This is beyond irresponsible, it’s dangerous for your readers living in places where they face state-sponsored violence for being queer (which now includes many US states – did you really not consider this?)
Congratulations darlings, may this bring you and them more ferocious queerness.
Good thing I use VPN whenever I do anything on my phone or pc. Data mining when people are literally being killed in the US for being LGBTQ or an ally is beyond gross. I already stopped interacting here, just popping in occasionally to skim an article or two because the mood had taken a sharp downward turn and it wasn’t fun anymore. It’s a shame but companies do what they got to do to survive, there is no loyalty to the people that helped get them there, so why should anyone retain that loyalty in return?
Echoing a lot of comments here to say I’d like to be hopeful, but such a change after over a decade deserves careful, transparent handling – this sort of interview is for weeks down the road! My A+ membership doesn’t renew til January, so I’ll be paying attention – but as this stands, I don’t know how I’d feel about renewing.
Also, co-signing the data concerns and not wanting my data transferred – and as someone in the UK, i’m not sure where the stricter laws over here would even leave that…
Huh. I’d like to know more about this decision. I have to believe that a lot of thought was put into this, but what do the financials look like? Seems like we’re getting the message that AS will be safe for generations to come but also that our membership is more important than ever? Also there won’t be any more fundraisers?
It’s hard to believe that selling binders plus the existing (apparently unsustainable) financial structure of both companies will cover the cost of running FT and AS combined. Maybe we’re missing a piece or the puzzle here, I hope. I’d also like to know more about this equity partnership thing. What is FT getting out of acquiring (bailing out?) AS? Do they have a major sustainable cash flow outside of their membership? Are they going to continue to be an apparel business with a blog (and AS) on the side? If they are planning to change their business model, how can we know that it will succeed? What risk assessment went into this decision? Lots of questions and I’m hoping for an article with an article with some real answers and transparency.