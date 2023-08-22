Also.Also.Also: Laura Ann Carleton Fatally Shot Over Her Store’s Pride Flag in California

By

feature image photo via @mountainprovisionscooperative/Instagram

I swam in the ocean yesterday, and I’m feeling it in my entire body today.

Queer as in F*ck You

Laura Ann Carleton, a California Shop Owner, Was Killed Over Her Store’s Pride Flag. Laura Ann Carleton, a shop owner in the San Bernadino mountains who was a proud LGBTQ+ ally, was shot and killed by a man who reportedly made “disparaging remarks” about the rainbow Pride flag she had up in her store. Carleton did not identify as LGBTQ+ herself, but her daughter Ari told the New York Times that she died “defending something that was so important to her.” According to Ari, her mother had just ordered a new Pride flag as the old one was starting to fade.

***
North Carolina Just Passed 3 New Laws Targeting Trans Youth.

This is NOT THE MOVE: At the Swimming World Cup, Trans Women Will Be Made to Compete In a Special Category.

On that note: I Asked ChatGPT to Write an Article About Trans Athletes. It Didn’t Go Well.

I’ll say it before, and I’ll say it a million more times: A lot of librarians are fighting the good fight in the ongoing culture wars. Find ways to support them. A Wyoming Librarian Was Fired for Refusing to Remove LGBTQ+ Books From the Shelves.

Several Virginia School Districts Simply Said No to Implementing Anti-LGBTQ+ Policies. A reminder that you can simply say no!

States Are Banning LGBTQ+ Subjects in Schools. Most Students Say They Were Never Taught About Them Anyway.

Let’s end this section with something to celebrate:

Saw This, Thought of You

Many States Don’t Require Schools to Teach Sex Ed. A New Bill Would Change That.

The WGA and AMPTP Are Meeting Again This Week. Have you read Carmen Phillips’ queer syllabus for the strikes?

Political Snacks

Undercover With the New Alt-Right. A reporter went undercover for 11 months pretending to be a far-right extremist, and this resulting story is, as you might expect, disturbing.

One More Thing

@BooksForMaui is an ongoing literary auction to raise funds for families on Maui, and the auction is now live.

A poem by one of my favorite poets:

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 626 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!