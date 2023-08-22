I swam in the ocean yesterday, and I’m feeling it in my entire body today.

Queer as in F*ck You

Laura Ann Carleton, a California Shop Owner, Was Killed Over Her Store’s Pride Flag. Laura Ann Carleton, a shop owner in the San Bernadino mountains who was a proud LGBTQ+ ally, was shot and killed by a man who reportedly made “disparaging remarks” about the rainbow Pride flag she had up in her store. Carleton did not identify as LGBTQ+ herself, but her daughter Ari told the New York Times that she died “defending something that was so important to her.” According to Ari, her mother had just ordered a new Pride flag as the old one was starting to fade.

***

This is NOT THE MOVE: At the Swimming World Cup, Trans Women Will Be Made to Compete In a Special Category.

On that note: I Asked ChatGPT to Write an Article About Trans Athletes. It Didn’t Go Well.

I’ll say it before, and I’ll say it a million more times: A lot of librarians are fighting the good fight in the ongoing culture wars. Find ways to support them. A Wyoming Librarian Was Fired for Refusing to Remove LGBTQ+ Books From the Shelves.

Several Virginia School Districts Simply Said No to Implementing Anti-LGBTQ+ Policies. A reminder that you can simply say no!

States Are Banning LGBTQ+ Subjects in Schools. Most Students Say They Were Never Taught About Them Anyway.

Let’s end this section with something to celebrate:

Sha’Carri Richardson has won the 100M Final: pic.twitter.com/5QzcOVjQw3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2023

Saw This, Thought of You

Many States Don’t Require Schools to Teach Sex Ed. A New Bill Would Change That.

The WGA and AMPTP Are Meeting Again This Week. Have you read Carmen Phillips’ queer syllabus for the strikes?

Political Snacks

Undercover With the New Alt-Right. A reporter went undercover for 11 months pretending to be a far-right extremist, and this resulting story is, as you might expect, disturbing.

One More Thing

@BooksForMaui is an ongoing literary auction to raise funds for families on Maui, and the auction is now live.

A poem by one of my favorite poets: