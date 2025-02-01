February 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Prime Video and Peacock

After a relatively robust January, we are now barreling into February, perhaps often in search of effective methods of disassociation that also feature the motherlode of lesbian, bisexual, queer, gay women and/or trans characters. Unfortunately there is not a lot happening for us this month but there are some Yellowjackets! And isn’t that nice? Here are 100 movies you could watch.

Netflix’s LGBTQ+ February 2025

Celebrity Bear Hunt // Season One // Feb 5

So, like twelve celebrities are sent to a beach house in Costa Rica, given survival-related tasks (e.g, jump off a moving boat, build a shelter) and if they fail they are released into a jungle known as the “Bear Pit” where British adventurer / writer Bear Grylls hunts them down? Amongst the celebrities in question are bisexual Spice Girl Mel B, gay journalist / TV presenter Steph McGovern and pansexual fashion model Lottie Moss.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Limited Series // Feb 6

Belle Gibson was a single Mom in Australia who lied about having cancer, lied about “curing” herself through a specific diet, and created a widely acclaimed and super-popular app, The Whole Pantry, aimed at promoting her “cure” to others. This series tells her story and in doing so invents (I assume) the character of Chanelle (queer actress Aisha Dee), who does seem to be framed as a queer character (you’ll see what I mean) — but her queerness isn’t really adressed, let alone central to the narrative. Chanelle is the best friend and eventual manager of Belle’s idol, Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey), an influencer who actually did have cancer and attempted to cure herself through juicing and coffee enemas, as well as Belle’s eventual manager. This series is a ride. I’m still trying to parse through how I feel about it, honestly!

Spencer (2021) // Feb 8

Our very own Kristen Stewart plays our very own Princess Diana in this critically acclaimed (by me) film that also features her royal dresser, Maggie (Sally Hawkins), who is gay!

Valeria: Season 4 // Feb 14

In the final season of Valeria, the four close friends at the story’s epicenter are venturing into their thirties and facing new challenges. Our resident queer character, Nerea (Teresa Riott), will be seeking “balance between her professional life as a freelancer and stability with Georgina (Mima Riera).”

Hulu’s New February 2025 Queer Movie

In the Summers (2024) – Feb 5

Queer director Alesandra Lacorazza Samudio’s directorial debut is a semi-autobiographical film about two sisters, girly Eva and tomboy Victoria, who live in California and spend fraught summers with their father in New Mexico. ”The greatest strength of In the Summers are these well-written, realistic, complicated characters and watching how the change — or don’t — and how their relationships change — or don’t — over time,” wrote Drew.

Prime Video’s Trans February 2025

Milk (2009) // February 1

The Harvey Milk biopic follows the influential leader and the group of activists that came up around him, including Allison Pill as LGBT rights activist Anne Kronenberg.

Clean Slate: Season One // Feb 6

Laverne Cox stars as Desiree Slate, a gallerist who returns home to Alabama for the first time since fleeing for New York as a teenager, in this smart little comedy that’s been in development for seven years. Now an out trans woman reeling from a series of dysfunctional relationships with men, she’s going back to the root of it all and trying to reconnect with her father, carwash owner Harry Slate (George Wallace), after 23 years of estrangement.

Paramount+ Showtime February 2025

Yellowjackets: Season Three Premiere // Feb 14

At last we have arrived at the long-awaited third season of Yellowjackets, and yes of course Kayla will be recapping every minute of this event as we do a little time jump in both timelines, grappling with cannibalism, an unexpected murder from the cliffhanger finale and Natalie’s reign as queen. Hilary Swank and Joel McHale are joining the cast. We cannot wait!

Tracker: Season 2B Premiere // Feb 16

Season Two of this wildly popular program about a guy who tracks people down, sometimes with the help of his handler, butch lesbian Velma Bruin (Abby Mc, returns to CBS.

Peacock LGBTQ+ Movies for February 2025

I’ll Be Right There (2024) // Feb 28

Sepideh Moafi and Edie Falco play lesbian lovers in this “sweet indie dramedy” centered on Wanda, a bookkeeper at a bar stretched thin as a mom, daughter and ex-wife — while also hooking up with Sophie (Sepideh Moafi) and hooking up with her boss, Marshall (unfortunately played by Michael Rapaport).

HBO Max February 2025

Life Partners (2014) // February 1

Leighton Meester is Sasha, a lesbian who’s entrenched in a deeply co-dependent best friendship with Paige, who is straight — a friendship that’s tested when Paige meets a man (Adam Brody) she actually likes and Sasha hates sharing. B Nichols called it “a film in which everything that could go usually wrong in a lesbian film inexplicably doesn’t!” Beth Dover and Gabourey Sidibe are delightful as Sasha’s queer friends.

90 Day Fiancé : Season 11 Premiere // February 16 (TLC)

Big news for 90 Day Fiancéfans (Nic) — the series will be introducing its very first throuple — Matt, Amani and Any. Any, an exotic dancer from Tijuana, is invited to Matt and Amani’s married family life in San Diego, as the couple must decide if they’re ready to divorce so one of them can marry Any, thus enabling her to immigrate to the U.S. Returning couple Alliya and Shawn face new challenges as Shawn finds that Alliya, a trans woman, “is evolving into a very different person than the one he first fell in love with as she continues to transition and explore surgical options.”

The White Lotus: Season Three Premiere // February 16

We have spent a lot of time scrutinizing a lesbian kiss in the initial teaser for White Lotus, attempting to determine whomst is involved and if it is perhaps a storyline or just a thing that is happening for some other reason. It appears that the characters played by Charlotte Le Bon and Aimee Lou Wood are kissing in a scene that I think is some kind of wild hotel room party. But Aimee’s character, Chelsea, is there with her husband, so who knows! Anyhow I think we will all watch it regardless.