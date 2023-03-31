Today was sunny, I think I’m finally getting over my cold (I can breathe out of both nostrils! And take a deep breath in without feeling like my chest is going to cave! But I will miss the Robitussin daydreams!), I went for a walk outside, and more important than any of those things… today is the day that Donald Trump got indicted.

Queer as in F*ck You

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender…”

Grand Jury Indicts Donald Trump in New York, First Time a Former President Is Charged Criminally. The precise charges are not yet known, but the case is focused on a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

I’d like to tell you a story about a Cheeto. One lonely, small, insignificant Cheeto. When I asked our office today what photo could we use today, pretty quickly we all felt that Cheetos was the only appropriate choice. But which one? I had suggested a bowl of Cheetos perhaps? Something that was immediately recognizable. But no. That was not small enough.

A single. Tiny. Cheeto.

True. He used a 3 inch one. https://t.co/X3YvAu6jID — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 26, 2023

And may this indictment be the first of many. (An Update: Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in and face arraignment on Tuesday, according to one of his lawyers. What a fucking day.)

These Photos Explore Queer Latine Youth Culture in LA

The DEA’s New Telehealth Rules Are Bad News for Trans People on Testosterone. “The new rules may make it harder to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth.”

The Affordable Care Act’s Biggest Gender-Based Protections Are Under Threat. “The Texas-based case examines the ACA’s guarantee that preventive medicine be fully covered. It could affect coverage of PrEP, breastfeeding counseling, STI screening and contraception.”

Speaking of those previous two news items, there’s a 24 hour TikTok-a-thon that’s being hosted by trans creators to raise money for trans healthcare, and I cannot imagine a better way to put your money where your mouth is this Trans Day of Visibility.

Saw This, Thought of You

1st Over-The-Counter Opioid Overdose Treatment Gets FDA Approval. “Drug overdoses are currently the leading cause of accidental deaths in the U.S., with a majority involving opioids.”

“If you’re one of the heavy bleeders, women who have fibroids or are premenopausal, the state will not provide you any extra items. You must purchase them. We aren’t paid to work in Texas. And nothing is free in prison.” (This one has been staying with me all day.) Prisons Use Menstruation as a Form of Punishment

For my Yellowjackets hive, buzz buzz buzz: Tawny Cypress Is a True Jersey Girl

Political Snacks

Democrats Reintroduce Federal Trans Bill of Rights as GOP Tries to Advance Restrictions. “The reintroduced Trans Bill of Rights declares that the federal government has a duty to protect trans and nonbinary people.”