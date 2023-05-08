It’s Monday and I am on my third cup of coffee before noon, which is what gave me the courage to write “Gaylor” and publish it, I think. Anyway, here’s your Pop Culture Fix!

+ Rolling Stone dropped a new profile/interview with Dianna Agron in which she is pretending not to know what the word “shipping” means in relation to fandom, despite the fact that she was one-half of Faberry, the femslash ship that kept Tumblr running for about five entire years between 2009-2014. (That’s Rachel Berry and Quinn Fabray from Glee, in case you’re one of the lucky ones who never watched that disasterpiece.) This time, though, “shipping” is in reference to Dianna’s friendship/girlfriend conspiracies with Taylor Swift and the rumors that she inspired the song “22” due to the fact that she’s mentioned in the liner notes. “Me? Oh, if only!” she said before clarifying: “I … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue… That’s funny.” Look, would you kiss her on the porch in front of all your stupid friends or not, Dianna? Answer me!

+ Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is on the way.

+ Why Netflix keeps cancelling lesbian TV shows.

+ Disney’s LGBTQ fans worry about Florida policies even as many consider the park a safe haven.

+ The true story of The Little Mermaid’s queer origins.

+ Hulu has acquired the LGBTQ documentary We Live Here: The Midwest.

+ Over at Vulture: Ted Lasso’s Jodi Balfour thinks Jack will have major regrets about how she handled this whole Keeley situation. “The connection they had was very real; I think they were falling in love, big-time. And I imagine that Jack will continue to walk through her life with a lot of regret, and will hopefully begin to unpack what was going on for her in that moment, that she couldn’t see past this very patriarchal, shaming point of view to be the support to this woman she was falling in love with.”

+ RuPaul’s Drag Race stars emphasise importance of queer stories as anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweep US.

+ Over at Cosmo: 11 queer celebs on celebrating self-expression. “From Orville Peck to Sugar and Spice, these trailblazers are modeling—for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond—what it means to be wholly, authentically, genuinely yourself. And also hot as hell.”

+ Chasing Chasing Amy trailer examines the impact of Kevin Smith’s queer ’90s rom-com.

+ Stranger Things’ final season has been delayed because Netflix can’t get it together and pay their writers fairly.