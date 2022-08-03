Ok so last Thursday I talked about having a good day! So today I want to be honest and say I’m battling a small anxiety attack for no good reason at all. Life has ups and downs.

Let’s see what’s up today, shall we?

Queer as in F*ck You

Demi Lovato Explains Why She’s Using She/Her Pronouns Again. Pronouns change, people change and that is great, however it comes to us! Demi Lovato is here with your daily reminder of that gender is a journey, not a destination. She will be using she/her pronouns again, in addition to they/them pronouns.

According to Demi, last year when they first came out as nonbinary, their ” my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me… because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.” But as she said the latest episode of Sounder’s “Spout” podcast, these days she’s been vibing and “feeling more feminine” — hence the updated pronouns. You can check out the entire podcast episode below:

Florida Families and Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law, and while we’re here! Say More Than Gay: How LGBTQ-Inclusive Education Can Save Lives

Saw This, Thought of You

The use of gifs to show ASL in here is really dope. How Sign Language Evolves as Our World Does

My Tinder Decade, “How did a dating app become my longest running relationship?” by Allison P. Davis for The Cut (also an excellent use of gifs here! Is this a trend?)

“It was in piecing together the details of her short life that he resurrected her.” Just gorgeous, gorgeous writing in this book review. His Mother’s Life Was a Mystery He Needed to Solve

Beyoncé Is in Her Capital-F Fashion Era

A Guide To Plus-Size Brands & Retailers That Do It Right (do it “right” is clearly subjective, but this also gives me a chance to plug Dani‘s recent fashion list! Hot Like Summer: A Lingerie Shopping Guide for Fat Femmes)

How To Be A Good Kisser: The Complete Guide

Political Snacks

It’s Time to End My Grandfather’s Harmful Legacy — the Helms Amendment. “Biden already has the authority to roll back draconian abortion restrictions.” By Ellen Gaddy for Politico.

And related to that, The Abortion Clinic on the Run