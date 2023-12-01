December 2023: What’s New, Gay and Streaming On Netflix, Hulu, Max, Starz, Shudder and Peacock

Ho Ho Ho Happy Holidays to everybody in the whole world, but especially to people who are reading this post in search of new December 2023 streaming television and film events airing on the various networks to which we subscribe and featuring lesbian, bisexual and queer female characters and/or trans characters! Come sweet children of the winter harvest and let’s see what the world has in store for us!

What’s New and Gay on Netflix in December 2023

Blockers (2018) – December 1

One of my favorite queer movies of all time, Blockers follows a group of teenage friends who’ve made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night and their overprotective parents, who really hate this idea! It’s so much cuter and funnier than the description suggests.

Black Swan (2010) – December 1

Ballet! Homoeroticism! Natalie Portman! Swans! Mila Kunis!

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (2023) – December 12

This documentary follows the U.S Women’s Soccer Team on their 2023 journey to the World Cup, a time in which they were hoping and dreaming to win a third championship in a row but did not. Watch the trailer for Under Pressure.

Familia (2023) – December 12

Leo, the family patriarch who lives alone with his son Benny, brings his whole family together once a month to catch up over a meal hosted in a resplendent landscape — and this time he wants to talk to his three daughters about the future of his idyllic olive farm. One of those daughters is pregnant and won’t say who the father is and also has brought her possible-girlfriend to the farm! Said maybe-girlfriend takes pictures and has tattoos. Watch the trailer for Familia.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years: Season One – December 20

Cindy wants to conquer the world! But then her crown is taken away! In this Mexican television series, CIndy must survive high school and the pressure of the high society of San Pedro Garza García. Her friends are by her side forever. One of them is a lesbian!!!! Cindy is like, “I’ve never met a lesbian before,” and her friend is like, “you’ve known me all your life, stop it!” Ultimately they will challenge the rules of love and be unstoppable. Watch the trailer for “Cindy la Regia: The High School Years”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) – December 22

A peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, but a hot myseterious strangers, Kora (Sofia Boutella) rises up to become the villagers’ best hope for survival. She must assemble a band of warriors — “outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge.” Amongst them is Milius, played by nonbinary actor E.Duffy. Milius is a nonbinary refugee from a farming world that chose to cooperate with their tyrants rather than resist and ended up demolished. Snyder told Vanity Fair that Milius’s strength is their heart — they have the “purest” motives — just wanting to defend this world ’cause they weren’t able to defend or save their own. Watch The Rebel Moon trailer.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 1) – December 25

The first season of this animated Star Trek series, originally launched on Paramount+, is being added to Netflix in anticipation of its second season hitting Netflix exclusively in 2024. The series aimed at kiddos has been applauded for its non-binary character, Zero. Zero is a Medusan, an energy-based species that has no gender or corporeal form (living the dream, honestly).

Queer on Max in December 2023

Great Photo, Lovely Life (2023) – December 5th

Queer photographer, filmmaker and journalist Amanda Mustard turns the lens around to her own family in this stirring documentary, investigating sexual abuse crimes committed by her grandfather. Watch the trailer for Great Photo, Lovely Life.

Hulu’s December 2023 LGBTQ+ Content

We Live Here: The Midwest: Season One – December 6

This docuseries profiles families who’ve established deep roots in communities they sometimes struggle to exist within: a trans/queer family with five kids in Iowa who’ve been expelled from their church; a Black gay couple in Nebraska whose daughter is testing the line of acceptance; a lesbian couple in Kansas whose son is being homeschooled on their farm after being bullied in school; a gay teacher in Ohio building safe spaces for LGBTQ+ kids and a Minnesota couple rebuilding their families after transitioning. Watch the trailer for We Live Here: The Midwest.

Blue Jean (2022) – December 14

It’s 1988 in the UK and Thatcherism has the country focused on traditional values. Jean is a netball coach and PE teacher who’s closeted at school and has a thriving queer community at home — but those worlds collide when she sees a student at her local gay bar, and the student sees her, putting her job at risk. “The triumph of Blue Jean is that it takes time showing the queer lives at stake,” writes Drew. “This is not a dour film. It has hot lesbian sex, sweaty snapshots of queer bars, and, ultimately, portrays the power of community.”

Such Brave Girls: Season One – December 15

Produced by A24, Such Brave Girls is a “loosely autobiographical” British sitcom described by star and creator Kat Sadler as “a family sitcom about trauma” and a show about “being narcissistic losers who are pathetically obsessed with what people think about us.” Sadler plays Josie, a character with a lot of mental health struggles, a possessive boyfriend and a burning crush on a woman. “There is a particular joy in seeing a woman-led, female-written show that doesn’t pull its punches and revels in plumbing the depths,” writes The Guardian. Watch the trailer for Such Brave Girls.

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12 – December 26

The final season of this cult hit Canadian community is set in an eccentric rural community in Canada full of very funny people, including several queer characters.

Peacock’s Gay Movies for November 2023

All of the brand-new Hallmark content on Peacock is added to Peacock the day after it airs on the Hallmark channel and is subsequently removed three days later. So watch them right away okay

Commitment To Life (2023) – December 1

This documentary looks at the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles through its community and activists but with a specific focus on Hollywood, and “how an intrepid group of people living with HIV/AIDS, doctors, movie stars, studio moguls and activists changed the course of the epidemic.” Watch the Commitment To Life trailer.

Kajillionaire (2020) – December 1

Miranda July’s super strange movie about a quirky family of petty criminals stars Evan Rachel Wood as 26-year-old Old Dolio, who even as an adult remains in an emotionally manipulative relationship with her parents, who treat her like an accomplice rather than a daughter. Things get complicated when the family ropes Melanie (Gina Rodriguez) into their next heist, and a weird relationship begins building between Old Dolio and Melanie.

Round and Round (2023) – December 11 (Hallmark)

Maybe this is incredibly wishful thinking but if the oil burned for eight whole nights then it certainly feels possible that there is a minor lesbian character in this Hanukkah time loop Hallmark movie? Because if you look in the back of this picture… there’s a lesbian couple there! Queer actor Jess Smith plays “Bex” in this film, and straight people aren’t named Bex. Anyhow Louis Litt from Suits is in this movie in which Rachel is stuck in a time loop reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party and wondering if Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma is trying to set her up with, will help her make it to tomorrow.

Friends & Family Christmas (2023) – December 18 (Hallmark)

IT’S HERE OUR FIRST LESBIAN FOCUSED HALLMARK CHRISTMAS MOVIE!!! Ali Liebert is a lawyer named Amelia and Humberly Gonzalez is a photographer named Dani who ropes Amelia into pretending to be her girlfriend for the holidays because Dani is simply just quite overwhelmed by the holiday season and pressure from her parents. Fake lovers become real lovers, we know the rules here!

Starz’s LGBTQ+ TV for December 2023

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 3 – December 1

Carmen said “Power Book III: Raising Kanan is easily the best of the Power series” and also “good as hell and gay as hell!” Set in the 1990s, Raising Kannan is when we meet a teenage Jukebox and her various early lesbian trysts. The series has already been renewed for Season Four ahead of its season three premiere.

Shudder’s Lesbian Movie Of December 2023

It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023) – December 1

This “queer Christmas slasher” with loads of LGBTQ+ characters centers on Winnie (Jane Widdop, Yellowjackets), who saves her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve only to be depressed and suicidal a year later. Then she is drawn into a parallel universe where she learns that without her, things would suck a lot more, and also now the killer is back and she’s gotta team up with the (queer) town misfit Bernie (Jess McLeod, who played a queer non-binary character in One of Us is Lying) to ID him and get back to real life. Also, Winnie’s got a cool lesbian aunt and there’s just apparently a lot of gay stuff overall even though reviews are mixed!