Cute Mugs for Achieving Cozy Queer Aesthetic Goals

Tis the season to wrap both hands around a steaming mug of your hot beverage of choice, step outside into the dewy morning wearing an oversized sweater or duster, and breathe in the fresh fall air like a dramatic gay divorcee looking to begin her life anew at the start of an autumnal rom-com. Or, you know, just the season to curl up in a chair at home with a good gay book and a mug big enough to keep you sustained through multiple chapters. In my household, we have a “get a mug, give a mug” policy where if anyone brings a new mug into the house, we have to give away or otherwise recycle an old mug (some have become pencil cups in my office). Too many mugs is a good problem to have by my book, but in a small kitchen like ours, it can get out of control quickly…
SO NATURALLY, I am window shopping online for mugs I absolutely don’t need 🥰 because I DO need a fall refresh! Here are some cute findings.
Floral Pumpkin Mug ($16)
I honestly like all three colors so much that I feel like you have to get all three if you’re committing to this mug! I like that they’re pumpkin-shaped but don’t just look like pumpkins. The muted colors and simple floral patterns lend a certain cozy elegance. These could also make cute mini planters for a desk.
Nature Studies Mug ($10)
This mushroom mug is on sale! There are also two other variations on this mug: one with a pear and one with a butterfly. And you can get matching dessert plates and serve a slice of pie on them. Luxury!
Evergreen Ceramic Mug ($28)
It simply must be said that Anthropologie snapped with its seasonal ceramic mugs this year. This one would be good for a toddy situation.
Speckled Stoneware Tree Mug ($7)
For those of you who like to be cozy but in a minimalist way.
Cream Speckled Sweater Mug ($35)
The craftsmanship on this one is quite lovely, and I think there’s only one available at the moment since it’s homemade by an Etsy seller, so grab it while you can!
Skeleton Drinking Coffee ($16)
For my spooky gays!
Knitted Mug ($45)
It’s a mug! That looks like a sweater!!!! Perhaps a good option for the folks who got the Sweater Dad result on my What’s Your Gay Fall Aesthetic quiz.
Live Laugh Lesbian Mug ($22)
I mean, obviously.
Blue Mushroom Mug ($41)
I’m realizing it is absurd I don’t yet own a mushroom mug when I have a whole ass mushroom tapestry in my kitchen.
Cat Tea Mug with Infuser ($29)
As a proud new Cat Mom™, I think I NEED this one.
Stoneware Speckled Mugs 4 Pack ($13)
A set of four! I’m a sucker for speckled dishware, and I’m therefore a devotee of East Fork Pottery, but it’s at a higher price point, so here is a more budget friendly option.
omg the cat tea mug!! Need! and it’s in my favourite colour!
That minimalist tree mug is speaking to me. Also the sweater mugs.
We also have a one mug in, one mug out policy. I used to try to limit my mug buying to vacations (mugs are such a great souvenir, they’re useful and you get to remember your great vacation with every sip) but have been buying more random mugs lately.
I need that cat mug so much for work – with infuser!!