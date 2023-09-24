Fall is here at last! And the wonderful world of fall decor and autumnal fashion can be OVERWHELMING to navigate. So to help you out, I’m here to tell you your gay fall aesthetic, complete with recommendations for fall looks for your closet and decor for your home. Part gay personality quiz, part fall lookbook if you will. And now is an excellent time to revisit one of my greatest quizzes of all time, the also seasonally appropriate Plan a Queer Fall Party and I’ll Tell You How You’re Cursed quiz. I hope THIS quiz is a bit cozier than that one was 🤪

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 653 articles for us.