Fall is here at last! And the wonderful world of fall decor and autumnal fashion can be OVERWHELMING to navigate. So to help you out, I’m here to tell you your gay fall aesthetic, complete with recommendations for fall looks for your closet and decor for your home. Part gay personality quiz, part fall lookbook if you will. And now is an excellent time to revisit one of my greatest quizzes of all time, the also seasonally appropriate Plan a Queer Fall Party and I’ll Tell You How You’re Cursed quiz. I hope THIS quiz is a bit cozier than that one was 🤪
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 653 articles for us.
Where can I get that mushroom mug?! Honestly, too many of those sweaters look scratchy. I couldn’t really find my options here. For me, fall is long fantasy novels, hiking in coats, baking lasagna with the windows open while watching Howl’s Moving Castle for the hundredth time.
Hard agree with the sweaters! Knitted things that are supposed to be cozy but are actually super itchy make me so sad (and uncomfortable). The scarves choice was actually harder, because with scarves I’ve had multiple experiences where they looked comfy and were supposed to be super soft but they felt unbearably itchy to me!
This was definitely a case where some questions I vibed with lots of the answers and others nothing felt like the right fit, but my result of “cozy gay” was pretty accurate, so I guess it all worked out? *shrug*
I got “Mulled Wine Mommi” and I’ve never had a more accurate result from one of these quizzes. I have a mighty need for the recommended dress.
SWEATER DAD
Cozy gay!
Warm, Welcoming, Soft. You have a bit of a Dark Academia vibe but with a little more color and saturation. To you, the perfect fall day is when you curl up in your favorite spot in your home with a book while drinking tea. Maybe it’s raining.
That’s correct <3
Autumnal Goth. All is right with this result.
Pumpkin Spice Bitch!