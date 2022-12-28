Happy last Pop Culture Fix of 2022, friends! Thank you for coming with me on this journey of vapid delight this year! See you in 2023!

+ 5 Arrowverse stars who can make the leap to James Gunn’s DCU Nicole Maines and Javicia Leslie made the list, which I absolutely agree with both in terms of acting and their characters. I am going to be BEYOND frustrated if DC just hands the Batwoman mantle back to Kate Kane. Both Kate and Ryan Wilder are such revolutionary characters who still have so much story to tell. And Dreamer? Well, she’s just getting started!

+ How the Mythic Quest ladies became best friends, on- and off-screen.

+ Well here’s some great news for big babies like me! HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation will scale back the graphic violence!

+ Gossip was the saving grace of 2022.

+ How I Wanna Dance With Somebody recreated Whitney Houston’s famous Super Bowl performance.

+ Vulture’s list of TV’s Weepiest Moments of 2022 has some familiar queer stories.

+ In 2022, cozy games went from niche to video game fixture.

+ Wednesday‘s creators say they’re open to a relationship between Wednesday and Enid because “sometimes characters reveal themselves.” But also they keep saying “friendship” over and over in a way that makes that not seem true?

+ 10 beautiful LGBTQ+ TV weddings. :)

+ Beth Ditto chats about her time playing lesbian country music icon Gigi Roman on Monarch.

+ Do yourself a favor and pull up Reneé Rapp’s EP, Everything to Everyone.

+ 50 queer and trans pop culture moments that defined 2022.

+ How Blackpink’s tour unleashed a wave of queer yearning.

+ In Brooklyn, Homer’s Odyssey is reimagined as a queer audio series.

+ New original queer musical, Shooting Star, adds four more performances in January.

+ Collider’s Best TV Duos of 2022 has some gay faves (and a very bizarre choice for Hacks???)