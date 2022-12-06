Another heavy news day today. Stay hydrated out there, friends.

Queer as in F*ck You

+ The Colorado Club Q shooting suspect charged with hate crimes: “The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder.”

+ Well this is horrifying: Right-wing groups have created a “drag alert” system to monitor performances.

+ North Carolina county declares state of emergency after “deliberate” attack causes widespread power outage. And by “deliberate” they mean: “A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened.”

+ Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on Face the Nation over the weekend. When asked about Brittney Griner, he said, “We have to see if the engagements that we’ve had, the discussions that we have, produced an actual result. That’s the most important thing, but we are not resting on the laurels of having put forward a proposal some months ago. We’ve been actively engaged over these many months to try to move things forward.”

Saw This, Thought of You

+ Great Gay News out of a Canada!

BREAKING: A professional women’s league in Canada is set to be announced this week, with reports stating that an announcement could come as early as tomorrow. The league will have 8 teams and it is currently unclear who it will be run by.#CanWNT | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/xJ4au45lox — CPL News ⚽️🇨🇦 (@canplnews) December 5, 2022

+ Covid hospitalizations rising post-Thanksgiving after an autumn lull. Related: New VA study finds Paxlovid may cut the risk of long COVID.

+ How the Fantastic Four took double dutch to new heights.

+ TikTok’s best of 2022 shows its most viral videos are getting smaller.

Political Snacks

+ The big stakes in the Supreme Court’s new LGBTQ rights case. “303 Creative v. Elenis, a case about a website designer who refuses to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, could potentially become one of the most consequential anti-discrimination cases in the Supreme Court’s recent history. It asks whether the First Amendment’s free speech protections give at least some anti-LGBTQ conservatives a constitutional right to violate civil rights laws.”

+ MSNBC’s cancellation of Tiffany Cross sends a chilling signal.

+ The Georgia Senate run-off is happening today. According to Five Thirty-Eight, Warnock has a small lead, but Walker could still win.

+ Why does the US keep running out of medicine?

+ What to know about the protests in Iran.