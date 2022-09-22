Well y’all. It’s Thursday.

Queer as in F*ck You

8 Celebrities Who Came Out As Bisexual in 2022. Just a sweet ‘lil roundup for Bi Visibility Week of celebrities who came out as bisexual this year, from reality TV stars Rae Williams (The Ultimatum) and Elizabeth Corrigan (The Bachelor) to Oscar Nominee Aunjanue Ellis (who’s coming out I wrote about back in June, one of the pieces I’m most proud of this year). We have three pieces coming out tomorrow for Bisexual Visibility Day — which we’ve been lovingly calling “Bi Day Friday!” around the office. So I’ll hope you’ll come back and join us! Until then, consider this is an easy appetizer before the main course.

Human Rights Campaign, Largest U.S. LGBTQ Advocacy Group, Names Kelley Robinson as New President. “the former executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, will be the first Black queer woman to lead HRC.”

Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to ‘Homophobic Protestors’ Outside His Boston Concert

Saw This, Thought of You

It Wasn’t Until I Found Others In The Disability Community That I Felt Seen, which is part of a series from Refinery29 that I think you should all check out: Voices of Disability

Ok so I hadn’t thought about this, but also? Why Does Every Teen in Every Movie Want to Go to Yale?

What It’s Like to Create an American Girl Doll, Brit Bennett has created the newest American Girl Doll, Claudie — an 8-year-old Black girl growing up in the Harlem Renaissance, and I am so ecstatic. When I was growing up the only Black American Girl Doll was Addy, who was enslaved, and I loved my Addy doll with all my heart — but the idea of little Black girls getting to play with a Black doll who isn’t rooted in tragedy? (There recently was Melody, but she grew up during the Civil Rights Movement.) Obsessed.

The 50 Best Bad Bunny Songs

‘Liberated’ Americans Are Catching STDs at ‘Out of Control’ Rates as the Pandemic Comes to an End, there’s a lot happening here but I think Ro put it best “…As the Pandemic Comes to An End????”

Speaking of which, “You Strike So You Don’t Quit”: Across the Country, Nurses Are Fighting Overwork. “Massive nurses’ strikes in Minnesota, Michigan, and New York are putting the crisis of understaffing and unsafe work loads front and center.”

Political Snacks

Tish James Got the Goods on the Trump Family Grift — Now What? “While it’s nice to learn more about the crimes Trump & Co. committed, what many of us really want is to know when he’ll be held accountable.” (for some reason the title of this one is bugging me, I think I’m having a weird reaction to the alteration in “got the goods”? But I agree with the overall sentiment, and it was also my first thought when I heard yesterday’s news about the State of New York’s civil suit against Trump)

Puerto Rico to Finance Bros: ‘Go Home’