Well, hello there! Did you spend an hour talking to your therapist this morning about how you can’t enjoy queer rom-com books if the characters are making irresponsible life choices, or was that just me? Don’t answer that! Read this Pop Culture Fix instead!

+ Did you feel that crackle that ripped through the air this afternoon? That sizzle of promise and foreboding? That horny zap of pop culture lesbianism? Well, friend, that’s because the trailer for And Just Like That season two has arrived. Let the straights fight about my nemesis Aiden Shaw; we’re here to talk about Che Diaz, who’s taking “big steps” with Miranda. Here you go!

+ Cara Delevingne is joining American Horror Story Season 12.

+ Nicole Maines chatted with Salon about her role on Yellowjackets, about being in a show that’s “unapologetically queer” and fighting for “women’s wrongs.”

+ Metacritic improving moderation after “abusive, disrespectful” Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores reviews.

+ Lizzo brings drag queens on stage in Tennessee show despite the state’s bullshit drag ban.

+ Noah’s Arc will be returning this year! Noah’s Arc! Geez, remember Logo? NOAH’S ARC!

+ Carmen mentioned this in yesterday’s Also.Also.Also, and here it is again: Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, and Ilene Chaiken appeared with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House press briefing yesterday for Lesbian Visibility Week. “As a young queer woman of color, I felt alone and sometimes invisible,” Jean-Pierre said as she introduced the group. “For so many people in our community, The L Word’s impact cannot be understated.” I like to pretend what is going on here is that Bette Porter has been elected president. Mayor? Psh! That’s little leagues! Her first order of business is to remind us that actually the Covid pandemic is still in full swing and we should be taking all necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our fellow humans safe, including masking and making all events accessible virtually. Great first day message, President Porter! Thank you!

+ Netflix’s Heartstopper will be back this summer.

+ Big Mouth has been renewed for an eight season, and its spin-off, Human Resources, will end with season two.

+ Octavia Spencer’s Truth Be Told has finished after its third season at Apple TV.