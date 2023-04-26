Happy Lesbian Visibility Week to all my lesbians out there, I don’t know a better group of people. ❤️🧡🤍💜💗

Queer as in F*ck You

“I’ve always been my own person, and sexuality and identity, for me, it’s always been confusion. I never felt straight enough; I never felt gay enough; I never felt woman enough; I never felt man enough. I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

Usually one of my favorite things about getting to write about Keke Palmer in a link round up is when people leave comments going “omg I didn’t know Keke Palmer was queer!” — which is going to feel ironic right at this moment. Because last weekend, while being honored at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala, the famous funny girl got deeply serious while talking about judgements and assumptions people have made about her sexuality and gender.

I think quite possibly every single bisexual person I’ve known — especially (though not only!) those with cis male partners, like Palmer — has expressed something similar to me in my lifetime. Hell, I think almost all of us have felt the pang, the echo of “still not queer enough, still not enough.” Keke Palmer Says Sexuality and Identity Have “Always Been Confusion” For Her: “I Always Felt Like I Was a Little Bit of Everything”

Two Artists on the Sacred Sisterhood of Trans Women. “Tourmaline and Xoài Phạm talk about time travel, the importance of pleasure and how the young can mentor, too.” Yes as in Autostraddle former Trans Subject Editor Xoài Phạm!!!

Bud Light Marketing Exec Behind Dylan Mulvaney Campaign Takes ‘Leave of Absence.’ Well, that sucks.

These are your instructions. Read this excerpt from Tre’vell Anderson’s new book We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film and then pre-order a copy of Tre’vell Anderson’s new book We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film. In that order! Trans Resilience Shining Through a Glass Darkly

This broke my heart. Sending the family of Rasheeda Williams so, so much love. Trans Woman Featured In Hit Sundance Documentary ‘Kokomo City’ Shot And Killed In Atlanta

Saw This, Thought of You

This is why when you keep hearing Chicago or recently NYC with high crime is nothing more than racist dog whistles. The ongong political strategy that is based on false narratives & tropes Gun Violence Is Actually Worse in Red States. It’s Not Even Close. https://t.co/347HknFPFA pic.twitter.com/rnAd1tPZ3s — Shireen, Harlem's Shuri, In Political Mecca! (@digitalsista) April 24, 2023

Gun Violence Is Actually Worse in Red States. It’s Not Even Close.

Sorry, Sluts: It’s Still a Crime for Unmarried Couples to Live Together in Michigan. I share a lot of happy news about my home state! We were due a little roasting, for a balance.

I’m including this for no other reason than it made me laugh over the weekend, and I have not stopped laughing since: A Thread of Which Yellowjackets Are the Best to Get High With and Why

Political Snacks

“Biden is using executive power to allow hundreds of thousands into the U.S. on humanitarian parole programs. It could become the largest expansion of legal immigration in decades, and many employers are ecstatic.” Biden Opens a New Back Door on Immigration

Also, in case you missed it. He’s officially running again: Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

And One More Thing

I don’t know how else to say this but ugh… for Lesbian Visibility Week, they invited Jennifer Beals to the White House??

Karine Jean-Pierre Hosts The L Word Cast & Creator at White House Press Briefing. Jean-Pierre, the first lesbian press secretary, hosted Ilene Chaiken, Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey at Tuesday’s briefing. Make of that what you will. You can watch the whole thing here.