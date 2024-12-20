Autostraddle’s Favorite Queer Movie Scenes of 2024

Considering my own picks were a make-out and an expression of longing, I shouldn’t have been surprised to scroll through the rest of the teams’ favorite movie scenes of 2024 and see make out make out sex crush thirsting. With a handful of notable exceptions, the team was horny at the movies this year and what a blessing.

I love deep-dives on individual moments. It allows us to go beyond the vague platitudes inevitable in a blurb to really zoom in on why a work makes us feel a certain way. And yes that feeling is often lust.

The Three-Way Kiss, Challengers

How could we start anywhere else? As Tashi Duncan says, tennis is a relationship. And while this makeout is certainly delicious, what makes the whole scene so effective is that it’s a synecdoche of the film’s relationships. The writing is economic, every moment operating on a level of entertainment and character development. The performances then deepen what doesn’t even need deepening. And yet, in every glance and laugh and line delivery, who these people are and who they are — and could someday be — to each other is made clear. But what really makes this scene THE SCENE is the filmmaking. It’s true in the tennis moments and it’s true here. Guadagnino refuses to be a passive observer. The way the camera pushes in as all three characters kiss until it moves past the boys as Tashi leans back. The way we’re placed in her perspective as they continue to physically connect with only a shred of plausible deniability. When we’re close, when we’re wide, when we’re medium, when we’re moving, when we’re static. It’s perfection. I love the whole movie, but this is its best moment — and not just because it’s the horniest. — Drew

Bathroom Sex, Love Lies Bleeding

I’m staying on brand here by choosing a sex scene, but wow this was truly my favorite queer sex scene in a minute! It felt so real, lived-in, erotic, specific. Dirty talk rarely hits in films in my opinion, but it did here. The script, the blocking, the acting! It’s all hitting for me. — Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

The Conversation with “Tara,” Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara

I couldn’t stop thinking about this film for weeks after watching it. It chronicled an era and a corner of the internet I am deeply familiar with — in the late aughts/early 10s my blog and Autostraddle were engaging the same demographic as Tegan & Sara fans, and I also am and was a Tegan & Sara fan. Those wide-eyed hipster lesbians in their beanies with their asymmetrical bangs and skinny jeans? I knew them. And catfishing was indeed so rampant, and lines were so blurry, and internet social spaces were so new and also so unique and it was so meaningful to be able to connect with queers and help them feel better about themselves. Tegan & Sara were specifically so accessible to and open with their fans, and this documentary really blew open the heartbreaking worst case scenario of all that, in which a fan began catfishing other fans, pretending to be Tegan and carrying on relationships with many of them, while also hacking into Tegan’s private files and email. The documentary also looks at the viciousness and cruelty that also thrived in so many of these communities who often seem thirsty for a target to undermine or bully.

One person, “Tara,” continued appearing throughout their investigation into Fake Tegan’s identity. Tara seemingly never accepted that they weren’t in a relationship with Real Tegan, and after being blown off by fake Tegan when asking for a real-life meetup, they went on an online rampage, building a tumblr page to out Tegan as a horrible person and release her personal information, reaching out to other victims, contacting Tegan’s then-girlfriend and management, and doing what felt to Tegan like a clear attempt to ruin her life. When Tegan probes Tara to explain that behavior, Tara refuses to acknowledge that their behavior, despite being driven by a desire to destroy Tegan, had any impact on her whatsoever. In that moment a key element of the dissonance that occurs in these parasocial relationships, even those without catfishing or malice involved, is laid so bare — this idea that a person, solely due to their fame or artistic success (and the false perception that all famous people are financially comfortable and somehow inoculated from harm by that comfort), cannot possibly be hurt by a non-famous person. Tara cuts Tegan off as she attempts to summarize Tara’s actions — declaring definitively, “You weren’t affected in that capacity. It barely skimmed the surface.” Tegan is stunned. “Why do you think that it didn’t affect me? How could this not affect me? How could being violated like this not affect me?” On the other line, Tara is silent. — Riese

What Is This Feeling?, Wicked

Lyrics presented with minimal comment:

[GALINDA]

What is this feeling, so sudden and new?

[ELPHABA]

I felt the moment I laid eyes on you

[GALINDA]

My pulsе is rushing

[ELPHABA]

My head is reeling

[GALINDA]

Yeah, well, my facе is flushing

[NIC]

HEY DO YOU KNOW WHAT ELSE THIS FEELING SOUNDS LIKE? A GIANT LESBIAN CRUSH.

Ahem. Thank you Ariana and Cynthia for perfectly portraying what a secret crush disguised as a frenemy looks like. — Nic

Defying Gravity, Wicked

This one was hard to choose, because all three hours of this movie was my favorite scene in this movie, but I chose “Defying Gravity” and specifically the little Elphaba/Glinda moments throughout. These two women find themselves full circle from where they started; they’re on opposite sides again, but it’s different this time. Glinda is still as afraid of Elphaba as she was before – or, more specifically, afraid of what she represents: standing out, not conforming, being different, and, heavens forbid, unpopular – but now she has so much respect for it. She still isn’t brave enough to join her in it, and she has to let her go. It’s such a heartbreaking moment because Elphaba and Glinda love each other so much, but they’re at an impasse. In this moment, they reflect on how far they’ve come, and they have to say goodbye. It felt like a breakup. One that neither party really wants, but both know is for the best. It’s devastating and beautiful. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande acted the hell out of this scene, not to mention SANG the hell out of this song, and I am not ashamed to admit I wept. — Valerie Anne

“Smoke” Break, Cuckoo

The blocking of this make out scene in Cuckoo is so gorgeous. Hunter Schafer holding that cig while stroking her hair! So hot! Also “do you smoke?” is such a good euphemism for “do you want to go make out?” I’m taking notes. — Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Ghost-Like Hands of Desire, Queer

The first time we see Lee’s desire manifested, Allerton is just telling a story. There’s nothing sexy about this moment — he’s talking about working with the Counter Intelligence Corps — and isn’t that when it’s most overwhelming? When you desire someone as they speak, fully clothed, in public? The script describes what happens next as a “ghost-like hand” of Lee’s reaching up to caress Allerton’s face. It’s such an obvious portrayal of longing and yet I’ve never seen it before. Every time this technique is used in the film, Lee’s ache became my own. It’s so simple and so effective — Drew

Welcome Back, Wayhaught!, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

The first time we see Wayhaught together in Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, there’s no big deep conversation or conflict to work through. Waverly drives up as Nicole greets the Purgatory residents in a way that’s clear she does this all the time. Nicole pretends to give Waves a parking ticket while they banter and flirt with each other. It’s so simple, so familiar, so lived in. They’ve been living together as wives in Purgatory for some time at this point, and as much as I love it when they’re in the throes of demon-slaying, their quiet moments of intimacy and comfort are some of my favorites to watch. — Nic

Team Earp Debrief, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

It feels weird writing about Wynonna Earp in a movie list, but thanks to Tubi, that’s how Earp lives on, so here we are. It is impossible to pick my favorite part of the movie, because it’s all just so fun and Earpy, but I’m going to pick the moment that Wynonna, Waverly, Nicole and Doc were sitting around the table, because I think it encapsulates a lot of what I love about Vengeance: it was all such classic Earp. It had the Earp sisters holding hands, the wives making sapphic sex jokes, Doc Holliday going on a rambling tangent, all while trying to discuss their current supernatural problem and come up with a plan to solve it. It’s humor and heart and supernatural silliness and everything I love about Earp, all wrapped up in one simple scene. They say it right in the scene, how I feel: “Sounds wrong to say this exactly right now, but I’ve missed this. The batshittery of our lives.”

— Valerie Anne

Janice Is Gay, Mean Girls (2024)

Now, this is sort of cheating, because it’s not necessarily the scene itself that I love as much as the FACT of the scene. Like, the scene was great and cute. Damien giving Cady the Janice lore, Janice trying to disappear about it, occasionally chiming in, old wounds reopened. It IS a very cute scene. But what I loved is that it exists at all. Instead of a throwaway line about elementary school Regina being homophobic, the backstory between Regina and Janis is more complex. They were friends, even after Janice first game out, Regina even showed allyship. Until a spin-the-bottle kiss; Regina claims she was using Janice to make a boy jealous, but I think perhaps she liked the kiss a little more than she intended and spent her energy publicly distancing herself from Janice as a defense mechanism. It adds so many layers to their feud, and to Janice’s character overall. Plus, then it leads right into Revenge Party, which is just a delight (and yet another time Auli’i Cravalho absolutely nails the singing in this movie), and it means Janice gets to take a girl to the dance at the end, so it’s a win-win-win in my book. — Valerie Anne

One of my favorite things about Mean Girls the movie the musical (2024) is how unabashedly queer they made Janice (played by out multi-hyphenate Auli’i Cravalho) this time around. So many of her moments were top tier, but her performance of “I’d Rather Be Me” stands out especially because of how much harder the lyrics hit coming from a queer high schooler. She sings about staying true to herself even if it means sitting alone at lunch which might seem trivial from my 37 year old perspective, but my memory is good enough to remember how hurtful being excluded can feel. It’s a strength and confidence High School Nic could only dream of. Plus, this rocker version of the song SLAPS! — Nic

Ariana DeBose Piloting the Boat, Argylle

Look, say what you want about Argylle, but if you don’t think Ariana DeBose in a white tank top and cornrows is queer culture then I can’t help you. 10/10, NO NOTES. — Nic

Makeout Party, Drive-Away Dolls

The makeout party scene in Drive-Away Dolls is so indulgent and horny it’s hard to understand how any queer could not be at least slightly delighted by the fact that it exists. On a wild road trip to Florida, destined for chaos neither girl can possibly conceive of when agreeing to embark on it, lesbian lothario Jamie sexiles Marian from their hotel room. Marian’s theoretical discomfort with Jamie’s entire deal becomes literal. The next day, Jamie snags an invite to a “basement party” in Marietta, Georgia, with the entire UGC soccer team, who she describes as “very committed lesbians.” The basement party in question turns out to consist of everybody taking turns making out with each other, switching partners after a set amount of time has elapsed. Did this happen with women’s soccer teams in the late ‘90s? Let’s hope it did. It’s an event that exists squarely in Jamie’s comfort zone and directly outside of Marian’s.

The basement itself is familiar. Everybody’s in shorts, polos, gym socks, slides, there’s a tragically romantic country song whirring on the record player, the couches were clearly upholstered in the ‘70s. The ringleader blows her whistle and calls for a rotation, finally landing Marian in front of Jamie. Jamie is thrilled. Marian is terrified. Finally, their conflicting approaches to romance and sex meet up for the first time. It’s always a weird moment when you’re kissing a close friend for the first time, especially when it’s someone you’ve talked to about sex and romance so much, but always in the context of other people. Considering going there with each other is scary on so many levels, especially for girls as different as Jamie and Marian. Marian ends up freaking out and leaving the party, but there’s no un-ringing that bell. An attempt at sexual chaos becomes a turning point towards something else entirely. — Riese