Pop Culture Fix: Every Queer Nerd’s Favorite Nerd, Ashly Burch, Is Pansexual!

Stay safe out there today, folks! And please enjoy this Pop Culture Fix!

+ You thought Pride was over? Think again! Every queer nerd’s favorite nerd, Ashly Burch, confirmed her sexuality on Friday. Maybe you know her as Rachel from Mythic Quest, or her guest appearances on Critical Role, or Mel from The Last of Us, or Parvati from The Outer Worlds, or Chloe from Life Is Strange, or Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn/Forbidden West. However you know her, it’s probably queer, and now she openly is too!

Hi! So, I'm queer. One of those old fashioned pansexuals you may have heard of. Probably not a shocker — like half the characters I play are members of the rainbow fam. 🧵: — Ashly Burch (@ashly_burch) July 1, 2022

+ Disney’s Baymax includes an important moment for trans rep.

+ Bachelor Nation’s Elizabeth Corrigan comes out as bisexual.

+ Get out: The rise and rise of queer horror.

+ From Freddie to Heartstopper: GQ writers pick their landmark British queer cultural moments.

+ British Vogue’s August 2022 cover is a celebration of Pride, featuring 12 LGBTQ+ celebs, including Cynthia Erivo! That’s a big deal! Carmen says it’s not that far from the interview Erivo gave The Evening Standard a few years back — so it’s not NEW news, but it’s still GOOD news!

+ The Dorian Awards cast a queer eye on television.

+ Hayley Kiyoko is making the gay reality show of her dreams.

+ Fans are clashing over the gay representation in Stranger Things.

+ Todd Haynes chatted with Entertainment Weekly about Far from Heaven, Carol, the queer cinema movement that kicked off three decades ago — and how far there is to go.

+ Brandi Carlile is back at it, and by “it,” I mean “making queer videos about her queer music that’ll make you cry!”