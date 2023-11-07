Bicon Aubrey Plaza is set to make her off-Broadway debut with John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, playing half of a toxic couple opposite Christopher Abbott. Vulture recently profiled both actors, and it’s definitely worth reading the whole thing. But one particular fun fact nestled in the feature short-circuited my brain in the best way possible: Plaza is apparently roommates with Patti LuPone right now?!

Plaza and LuPone recently worked together on the Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and apparently they’ve followed that classic co-stars to roommates pipeline, Plaza taking up residence in LuPone’s Upper West Side home while she’s in NYC for the play. According to the Vulture feature: “LuPone has since become something of a surrogate mother, making Plaza soup and doing her laundry.” Has LuPone replaced Drew Barrymore as Plaza’s mommy? It sounds like it!

Apparently LuPone has also been offering some words of wisdom about the difference between acting on screen and acting on the stage. From the piece:

One day, she was attempting to put into words the different sensation she felt onstage, compared with being on-camera. “It’s a thing I feel like I don’t know. Patti said, ‘The performance is lifted.’ It made sense to me.”

Oh to be a fly on the wall for these conversations! I also like to imagine they have movie nights and go on bodega runs together.

It also seems Plaza has possible manifested a fantasy of hers?! Last month, Plaza was asked in an interview in In Style who she’d most want to drink a Cosmopolitan with in New York. Her answer? See for yourself:

Patti LuPone. Hands down. I want to drink a cosmo with her and absorb all of her theatrical wisdom to carry me through this production.

My ideal scenario: I’d invite her over to my fabulous New York apartment, and I’d have all the ingredients right there, and we’d shake it up and sit by the fire, and she’d tell me all her stories about Company, and Gypsy and Evita, and we’d just knock them down.

I like to think someone showed the interview to LuPone, she invited her over for cosmos, and Plaza just never left. A never-ending sleepover designed to excite gay theater nerds like myself. Obsessed!

The Plaza-starring revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea opened at the end of October.