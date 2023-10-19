We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Also.Also.Also: Hundreds of Jewish Activists Arrested in Washington While Calling for a Ceasefire in Gaza

feature image by The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images

Organ Meats by K-Ming Chang comes out next Tuesday, and get ready, because it’s so great. Preorder now and stay tuned for a review as well as an interview with K-Ming.

Saw This, Thought of You

Protesters on Capitol Hill Call for Israel-Gaza Cease-Fire, Hundreds Arrested. CBS News reports: “Hundreds of protesters demonstrated on Capitol Hill and occupied part of a House office building on Wednesday, urging lawmakers and the Biden administration to push for a cease-fire in Gaza, which has been under Israeli airstrikes since a deadly Hamas terror attack.”

The action was organized by the Jewish anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voice for Peace. And as an accompanying piece, here is The Nation‘s interview with an activist from JVP: Jews Say “No” to War Crimes in Their Name. To learn about future actions organized by JVP, follow the org on Instagram.

Aaaaand related: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jan. 6 Apologist, Calls Peaceful Jewish Anti-War Protest an “Insurrection.” The New Republic says it best: “The Georgia congresswoman’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

Queer as in F*ck You

Hate Crimes Against Trans and Gender Nonconforming People Increased by Nearly 33% in 2022.

Book banning news continues: Scholastic Book Fairs Are Putting Some “Diverse Titles” in a Separate Category.

“Let Gaza Live”: Protestor Interrupts Biden Speech at LGBTQ+ Rights Gala. During Biden’s speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner over the weekend, an activist shouted: “Let Gaza live! Ceasefire now!” Biden claimed not to hear.

Trans North Carolinians and Montanans Are Suing Their States Over Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws.

A Federal Judge in Montana Has Blocked Montana’s Drag Ban (Again).

Anti-LGBTQ+ efforts are not limited to the South and red states. I’ll keep saying this over and over again. How Conservatives Are Waging a Coordinated, Anti-LGBTQ+ Culture War in California Schools.

Some LGBTQ+ news from around the world:

Political Snacks

Ron DeSantis Reminds America That Harvard and Yale Graduated an Ignorant Bigot.

One More Thing

These Ilya Kaminsky lines have been all over my feeds, and they keep echoing in my head:

