Rest in power O’Shae Sibley.

Queer as in F*ck You

O’Shae Sibley, a Beloved Dancer, Killed After Vogueing at Brooklyn Gas Station. O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year old gay Black dancer, was listening and vogueing to Beyoncé while pumping gas when a group of homophobic men approached and started using slurs and threatening O’Shae and his friend. One of the men stabbed O’Shae, murdering him for daring to live in all his queer Black joy and self-expression. Autostraddle Editor in Chief Carmen Phillips wrote a gutting reflection on O’Shae’s life and the fact that even in an era when vogueing has entered mainstream culture, it still isn’t safe for Black queer folks to be themselves and express joy. O’Shae deserved joy; O’Shae’s deserved to dance.

Black Trans Liberation has organized an emergency action this Friday in the form of a memorial ball at the Mobil gas station in Brooklyn. Details can be found on Instagram:

Beyoncé Honors O’Shae Sibley, Gay Man Killed Voguing to Her Song. Words from O’Shae’s aunt in this piece: “O’Shae has always been a peacemaker. All he wanted to do was dance.”

‘A Utopia Is Possible’: These World-Making Photos Envision a Queer Future.

Authors Like Me Are Fighting the Book-Ban Zealots. We Need Help.

Essay: How One L.A. Club Became a Sanctuary for Queer Latinos.

This Instagram Account Spotlights Lesbian and Queer Fashion.

The Ultimatum’s Mal Wright Can See Your Thirsty DMs. Everybody Calm Down. TBH one of my main takeaways from this profile of Mal Wright from The Ultimatum: Queer Love was: maybe don’t send thirsty DMs to a real person who you don’t actually know! I get thirsting over reality stars (and, I definitely understand the specific appeal of Mal!), but it’s one thing to fangay on the sidelines and another entirely to take it to the DMs. Now that I’ve gotten that out of the way, I really do love hearing about Mal’s experiences in their own candid words.

Is Barbie Peak White Feminism? Does It Even Matter? My pal Jourdain wrote this, and it’s super smart!

Reneé Rapp Is So Over It.

Saw This, Thought of You

‘No Better Present’: Henrietta Lacks’ Family Celebrates Historic Settlement over Stolen Cells.

Dawnie Walton on American Concert Culture and the Summer of Love or Hate.

Read the First Reviews of Every James Baldwin Novel.

Political Snacks

Atlanta Officials Push to Build Cop City Without a Public Vote.

One More Thing

Yesterday was James Baldwin’s birthday.