8 Accessories To Wear in June That Simply Say ‘Yeah, I’m Gay’

There are five days until Pride, and if you are looking for a last minute gift for yourself to quickly and simply flag to others around you that you are indeed GAAAYYYY, now’s your chance! I’ve rounded up eight accessories to throw on with any outfit on any given day of June to signal to fellow gays that you are family. And to signal to fellow straights to GET THE HELL OUT OF YOUR WAY. Go forth and be visibly gay.

On top of its very gay message, this is also a corduroy hat which also flags as gay.

To the point and direct both in its text and in the shape of the ring itself. These flat bar rings are gay culture, no? And imo can be either butch or femme depending on the other accessories it accompanies.

Some of the accessories on this list are more literal about their declarations of GAY. But you can’t tell me this bandana slide — literally like a napkin ring for a bandana worn around your neck — isn’t screaming MOVE, I’M GAY!!!!

Wear your labels on your lapels! I also wear a beaded bracelet that says DYKE, and if you don’t have the time or energy to make one yourself, you can buy one.

Out yourself not only as gay but also as loving butches.

Stay fruity!

My pair of Gay Chaos socks get their most time to shine during June every year. Join me!

AF+ Members have access to some sick ass gay hats, and I’m partial to the I May Be Gay But at Least I’m Gay hat!!!!! Spicy Little Gay and Spicy Big Gay hats go hard, too. Can’t go wrong tbh! A hot gay hat AND the knowledge you’re supporting queer media!