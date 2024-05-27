We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

8 Accessories To Wear in June That Simply Say ‘Yeah, I’m Gay’

There are five days until Pride, and if you are looking for a last minute gift for yourself to quickly and simply flag to others around you that you are indeed GAAAYYYY, now’s your chance! I’ve rounded up eight accessories to throw on with any outfit on any given day of June to signal to fellow gays that you are family. And to signal to fellow straights to GET THE HELL OUT OF YOUR WAY. Go forth and be visibly gay.

‘In Dog Years, I’m Gay’ Hat ($29.40)

a hat that says In Dog Years I'm Gay

On top of its very gay message, this is also a corduroy hat which also flags as gay.

‘Gay All Day’ Ring ($25)

GAY ALL DAY ring

To the point and direct both in its text and in the shape of the ring itself. These flat bar rings are gay culture, no? And imo can be either butch or femme depending on the other accessories it accompanies.

Bandana Slide ($10)

Some of the accessories on this list are more literal about their declarations of GAY. But you can’t tell me this bandana slide — literally like a napkin ring for a bandana worn around your neck — isn’t screaming MOVE, I’M GAY!!!!

Dyke Pin ($10)

Dyke pin

Wear your labels on your lapels! I also wear a beaded bracelet that says DYKE, and if you don’t have the time or energy to make one yourself, you can buy one.

I <3 Butches Patch ($6)

I <3 BUTCHES patch

Out yourself not only as gay but also as loving butches.

Fruity Necklace ($13+)

Fruity beaded necklace

Stay fruity!

‘Gay Chaos’ Socks ($18)

My pair of Gay Chaos socks get their most time to shine during June every year. Join me!

‘I May Be Gay But at Least I’m Gay’ Hat ($21, AF+ Members Only)

I MAY BE GAY BUT AT LEAST I'M GAY HAT

AF+ Members have access to some sick ass gay hats, and I’m partial to the I May Be Gay But at Least I’m Gay hat!!!!! Spicy Little Gay and Spicy Big Gay hats go hard, too. Can’t go wrong tbh! A hot gay hat AND the knowledge you’re supporting queer media!

