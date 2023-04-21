Thursday!!! Now how did that happen?
Saw This, Thought of You
🌱 🌱💨
Happy 420!
- “For Black and brown people, the push for legalizing marijuana is mainly rooted in decriminalizing the drug since Black adults are disproportionately arrested for marijuana-related offenses, according to FBI data. Black people accounted for 39% of all marijuana possession arrests in the U.S. despite being only 12% of the U.S. population. While, non-Hispanic, single-race Black and White Americans used marijuana at roughly comparable rates” — The Real History of 4/20
- On 4/20, Advocates Demand Federal Cannabis Legalization and Justice
- 7 Black-Owned Cannabusinesses To Shop This 4/20
- These Latina-Owned Dispensaries Serve Their Communities With More Than Just Weed
- These Songs Are Essential For Your 4/20 Playlist
- And of course we cannot forget Choose Your Home Decor and I’ll Tell You What Movie You Should Watch While Stoned Tonight! brought to by your friendly homos at Autostraddle!
Long COVID Is Being Erased—Again, I read this because Heather recommended it and I couldn’t feel better about that decision. You should read it, too.
As someone who wears a lot of nail polish and also has had a lot of nail polish inside of me (we’re all grown here), I think about this a lot: How Worried Should I Be About Toxins in Nail Polish?
That part. Abbott Elementary Lets Black Kids Be Kids.
I’ve been really sitting with this, it’s hard to fully wrap my head around but The Internet of the 2010s Ended Today. “BuzzFeed News was more than a website: It defined an era.”
Queer as in F*ck You
Here’s the First Look at Jinkx Monsoon’s Character on Doctor Who
Florida Board of Education Approves ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Expansion. “The change would ban lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-12.”
Speaking of which, DeSantis-Appointed Disney Board Outlines Aggressive Changes
I know a lot of people on Twitter are bemoaning (and/or clowning) the removal of Blue checkmarks today, but let’s not take our eye off of the ball: Twitter Quietly Changes Its Hateful Conduct Policy to Remove Standing Protections for Its Transgender Users
Political Snacks
The Supreme Court (Temporarily) Blocks Abortion-Pill Restrictions
And also, The New Pro-life Movement Has a Plan to End Abortion. Same story. Just another Thursday.
I hadn’t heard about Buzzfeed! Forgive if this is a dumb question because I don’t fully understand all difference sections and offshoots of the site, but is all of Buzzfeed shutting down or just Buzzfeed News?