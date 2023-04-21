Thursday!!! Now how did that happen?

Saw This, Thought of You

🌱 🌱💨

Happy 420!

Long COVID Is Being Erased—Again, I read this because Heather recommended it and I couldn’t feel better about that decision. You should read it, too.

As someone who wears a lot of nail polish and also has had a lot of nail polish inside of me (we’re all grown here), I think about this a lot: How Worried Should I Be About Toxins in Nail Polish?

That part. Abbott Elementary Lets Black Kids Be Kids.

I’ve been really sitting with this, it’s hard to fully wrap my head around but The Internet of the 2010s Ended Today. “BuzzFeed News was more than a website: It defined an era.”

Queer as in F*ck You

Here’s the First Look at Jinkx Monsoon’s Character on Doctor Who

Florida Board of Education Approves ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Expansion. “The change would ban lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-12.”

Speaking of which, DeSantis-Appointed Disney Board Outlines Aggressive Changes

I know a lot of people on Twitter are bemoaning (and/or clowning) the removal of Blue checkmarks today, but let’s not take our eye off of the ball: Twitter Quietly Changes Its Hateful Conduct Policy to Remove Standing Protections for Its Transgender Users

Political Snacks

The Supreme Court (Temporarily) Blocks Abortion-Pill Restrictions

And also, The New Pro-life Movement Has a Plan to End Abortion. Same story. Just another Thursday.