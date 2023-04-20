Quiz: Choose Your Home Decor and I’ll Tell You What Movie You Should Watch While Stoned Tonight!

Well it’s my favorite holiday of the year, 4/20! A happy weed day to us all. I know what you’re thinking — how should I celebrate this beautiful day? There’s no wrong answer, really. Maybe you want to go outside with your friends and stare at the sky. Maybe you want to learn about organizations working to free folks incarcerated unjustly for cannabis. Maybe, just maybe, you want to get absolutely blazed and watch a movie, but you have NO IDEA WHAT TO WATCH!!

Luckily, all is not lost. I’m here to help. Give me your tired, your poor, your high masses yearning to have a great night. I present to you: This Quiz.

The wall behind the couch in the living room is begging for a big piece of art. You go with:(Required)
You want to give your coffee table an accent piece. What do you choose?(Required)
You walk into your living room. What do you see?(Required)
You’re choosing blankets and pillows for your couch. What do you settle on?(Required)
How would your friends describe your aesthetic?(Required)
Choose your fighter:(Required)
The dining table needs a tablecloth for the dinner party you’re about to host. Where do you go to find the tablecloth of choice?(Required)
You ran out of soap in the bathroom and it’s time to restock! Which scent do you choose?(Required)
The living room could use some extra lighting. What do you do to brighten up the room?(Required)
What’s your favorite thing about your home?(Required)
How clean do you keep your home?(Required)
You’ve got room for one more portrait on your portrait wall. Which portrait do you feature?(Required)

Anya Richkind

Anya is Autostraddle’s Director of Brand Partnerships and a playwright of weird plays. She lives in Brooklyn with her partner Jess and their kittens, the adorable and all-powerful brothers Buckett and Tubbs. She’s a Pisces, and is learning everyday what that means for her! She doesn’t tweet very often, but maybe that’ll change someday, in which case you can find her on Twitter at @anyajrichkind.

Anya has written 11 articles for us.

