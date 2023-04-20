Well it’s my favorite holiday of the year, 4/20! A happy weed day to us all. I know what you’re thinking — how should I celebrate this beautiful day? There’s no wrong answer, really. Maybe you want to go outside with your friends and stare at the sky. Maybe you want to learn about organizations working to free folks incarcerated unjustly for cannabis. Maybe, just maybe, you want to get absolutely blazed and watch a movie, but you have NO IDEA WHAT TO WATCH!!
Luckily, all is not lost. I’m here to help. Give me your tired, your poor, your high masses yearning to have a great night. I present to you: This Quiz.
Anya is Autostraddle’s Director of Brand Partnerships and a playwright of weird plays. She lives in Brooklyn with her partner Jess and their kittens, the adorable and all-powerful brothers Buckett and Tubbs. She’s a Pisces, and is learning everyday what that means for her! She doesn’t tweet very often, but maybe that’ll change someday, in which case you can find her on Twitter at @anyajrichkind.
I love the complete and utter chaos expressed by “a bowl of onions” as a coffee table accent piece.
😂😂😂
Thank you I WILL watch the Eurovision movie for the 5th time.
you’re absolutely WELCOME, I think I might as well!!
I got two versions of a Eurovision movie despite putting in different answers! I despise Eurovision but I trust Autostraddle’s judgement so I’ll get extra high and watch one of them tonight