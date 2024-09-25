No Filter: The Hot Place for NYC Dykes Is Liberty Games

Hello and happy Wednesday to you all! This is No Filter, the column where I tell you what some of our favorite famous queers have been up to this week!

Chrishell celebrating G Flip’s birthday! Sweet and as I am always saying: I love these two!

Loving that the hot place for NYC dykes is Liberty Games! The Angel City of the East, in many ways.

I love them as a couple, Kylie is so supportive, they look cool as hell, go off!

Five years of Hustlers! How blessed we are.

No notes!

“Jenna Lyons Explains Fabric” is quickly becoming my new favorite show!

Huh, I did not know Aubrey was in Megalopolis, but then again, no one can prove to me this movie is real!

Ballin and making scallops, that’s my Chef!

Lena has a publishing imprint? Okay!

Hometown visit, a classic of the girlfriend genre.

Still fighting my urge to make up a rumor that these two were the ones dating!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 302 articles for us.

1 Comment

  1. I’ve been really looking forward to How to Tell When We Will Die, and I had no idea it was from Lena Waithe’s publishing imprint! As someone who’s been dealing with severe disability resulting from Covid over the last 4 years, and feels like disability justice is so often left out of queer and leftist activist spaces, it means a lot to see Lena speaking so openly about it and brings a light to it.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!