Hello and happy Wednesday to you all! This is No Filter, the column where I tell you what some of our favorite famous queers have been up to this week!

Chrishell celebrating G Flip’s birthday! Sweet and as I am always saying: I love these two!

Loving that the hot place for NYC dykes is Liberty Games! The Angel City of the East, in many ways.

I love them as a couple, Kylie is so supportive, they look cool as hell, go off!

Five years of Hustlers! How blessed we are.

No notes!

“Jenna Lyons Explains Fabric” is quickly becoming my new favorite show!

Huh, I did not know Aubrey was in Megalopolis, but then again, no one can prove to me this movie is real!

Ballin and making scallops, that’s my Chef!

Lena has a publishing imprint? Okay!

Hometown visit, a classic of the girlfriend genre.

Still fighting my urge to make up a rumor that these two were the ones dating!